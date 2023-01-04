With his most recent restaurant concept, Zack Gowen may have finally reached the limit of what he can manage.
Since obtaining Georgia Sea Grill in 2015, he’s gone on to open two farms — Satilla Ponds Catfish Farm and Potlikker Farm —a second restaurant-slash-market — Three Little Birds — and an event venue — Village Creek Landing.
But it’s The Nest that may be the final business that rounds out Gowen’s little local empire.
“We’re a few months out, we’re still looking more mid-spring, late-spring (to open), Gowen said of the little nook at 511 Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island. “Still kind of finishing up the framing work, working on the flooring and the electrical and jumping through those hoops.”
As for the business model itself, Gowen said the idea is to provide “a cozy neighborhood hangout spot with small plates and a nice wine selection” with a couple of entrées. The final menu is pending.
“We’ll have a decent selection of liquor as well, or spirits,” Gowen said. “The finer points are coming together, but we’ve got the vibe down.”
The keywords are “nice,” “chill” and “relaxing” with this venture. No reservations. There’ll even be a record player involved if he can find somewhere to put it. Occupancy is on the smaller end, seating around 24 inside and 24 outside — just the right number for a little get-together among locals, he thinks.
“You know what, what if we had a spot where people could hang out — locals — and unwind? There seems to be a need for that,” Gowen said. “I like the idea of an adult hangout spot, the more I get older.”
It can also serve as a handy overflow location for customers waiting for a table at Georgia Sea Grill, though it remains to be seen whether that will clash with the neighborhood-hangout atmosphere.
“We don’t want to cannibalize each other’s business, so we’ll make it more of a hangout,” Gowen said. “The other place (Georgia Sea Grill) will be more of a dinner, sit-down place.”
The interior of the building is still under construction, he said, and on the back end, the business is still hiring. It’ll likely be after the place is staffed up that the menu is finalized, he said.
“But it’ll be a nice, efficient smaller menu, made to share,” Gowen added. “We want people to sit and relax.”
The idea came about in the lead-up to the Three Little Birds’ opening, he said. He didn’t know the neighborhood behind the building in the Pier Village was so engaged and interested in what was going on until then.
“We were working on Three Little Birds, and people in the neighborhood kept popping in and checking,” he said, adding that The Nest is largely for locals like them.
He’s pretty sure it’s the last new venture for the time being. He talked with the owner of The Kress in downtown Brunswick, Tommy McGraw, about picking up the rooftop restaurant location in 2019, but opted for something like The Nest instead.
He’s not ruling out another foray into downtown Brunswick, where he and his family live, but that’s about it for St. Simons Island.
“I don’t know why I do it to myself, but we’ll see if the opportunity comes,” he said with a laugh.