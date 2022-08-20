What doors have you walked through in the last year? Recently, I have written about the “doors in life” as points of access and opening. Doors take us from one space to another, from outside to inside (and vice versa). The Bible uses the phrase door over 400 times often as a metaphor for opportunities in our lives.
We may not realize all the doors we have open in front of us right now. We may not realize the different doors we have walked through recently? Every door in life represents a decision, and every decision we make is a door leading us somewhere new in life. We walk through doors into new relationships, activities, jobs, growth areas, and also temptations, trials and struggle. The doors we walk through can have a subtle impact on us, but some become
major life moments of change and transition.
The greatest door we can ever walk through is the decision to trust Jesus Christ to be our forgiver, leader and Lord of our life. The book of Genesis gives a picture of humanity’s broken relationship with God due to sin and rebellion. When Adam and Eve chose their own way by taking the forbidden fruit, they became separated from God through their sinful disobedience. Sin entered the world, and sin entered their hearts bringing fear, guilt and shame. They pathetically grabbed fig leaves trying to cover up their problems. Due to their sinful state, they were removed from God’s presence in their garden home. The door to Eden was shut behind them and they became restless wanderers on the earth, shut out from God’s presence.
Thankfully, God kept pursuing exiled humanity seeking to offer forgiveness and restoration. Ultimately, Jesus the Son of God came to rescue us by offering his life for sin to cover our broken sinful state. Jesus declared, “I am the DOOR for the sheep. I am the DOOR; whoever enters through me will be saved” (John 7:8-9). Do you see that? Jesus is the door. He was declaring Himself as the point and place of access back into the presence of God. His death for sin and resurrection would provide the way into eternal life. We can approach God through Jesus, the Door who gives access to God. Jesus opens and invites us to the greatest door we can ever walk through. It is HIM. We are called to turn to Him in confession of sin, faith and trust — that we might receive Him.
We also discover Satan has doors he wants us to walk through. Proverbs 5 uses the imagery of a seductress calling to a young man, tempting him to come to her door. The young man is warned to stay away from her door as it will lead to his destruction. This is powerful imagery of the way the enemy seeks to tempt and distract us into sin. Genesis says, “And if you do not do well, sin is crouching at the door; and its desire is for you, but you must master it.” (Genesis 4:7). Sin is pictured as a force crouching at our door waiting to ambush us and overpower us. Sin can be a door of temptation we walk through, or also a problem we actually open the door to in our lives. We should seek to shut the door on sin, but also steer clear of the doorway of temptation.
Ultimately, we want to walk through the doors the Lord is opening for us. In Revelation 3:7, Jesus holds the keys of David and “He can open doors for us that no man can shut.” (Rev. The apostle Paul speaks several times of how God opened doors of faith and opportunity for Him in His life and mission.
The bottom line is we have opportunities and decisions constantly before us. We should be wise in choosing the right doors to pass through. We can trust the Lord to open the best and right doors for our life. We also need be aware that Hell has doors of distraction meant for our destruction. Let us choose wisely. I am thankful my God always has new doors for us to walk through. He can open doors no one can shut. He can shut doors no one can open. Let’s trust His leadership to put the right doors in front of us. Life has lots of doors. Choose wisely. And that’s the Word.