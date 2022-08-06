Have you ever considered that idea of “doors?” They really are pretty necessary aren’t they. Imagine houses or offices with no doors. It would leave us open to constant wide open access and interruption at any time. We need doors. Doors keep up safe. Doors give us some privacy. Doors also give us access into new rooms and space. And in life, doors are often a picture of opportunity or a loss of opportunity — open doors and closed doors.
The word door is found in the scripture over 400 times. In God’s Word, doors often represent new opportunities. We may not realize all of the doors that are in front of us even in this moment. These doors represent decisions that we will make that will lead us into new places. Some of these doors may be incredible divine opportunities — wide open doors from heaven. Some doors may lead to dead ends, or even worse they may lead to destructive relationships or areas of life.
What doors have you walked through over the last year? I hope there have been some divine life changing doors that have been a Godsend. Perhaps you have pushed through some doors that ended up bringing hurt or pain, or maybe distracted you from where you really needed to go. Some friends may have walked through doors of addiction, sinful lifestyles and spiritual bondage. Maybe some of you had doors you were forced to walk through but would not have chosen — doors of divorce, death and grief, etc.
Every door in life is a moment of decision that often not impacts our immediate future, but can also impact for days, week, and even years to come. The greatest door of decision we will ever face is the person of Jesus Christ. Therefore, Jesus said again, “Very truly I tell you, I am the door for the sheep… I am the door; whoever enters through me will be saved. They will come in and go out, and find pasture. The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full,” (John 10:7-10). Jesus actually stands as a door before us through which we can enter life and full relationship with God. Jesus calls us to step into the door of forgiveness and life in God by trusting and receiving Him. Trusting Jesus is the greatest door we can ever walk through. This door leads to heaven, to God’s peace, God’s will, and God’s grace. Trusting Christ begins a new journey with God where He will open up many other doors.
God wants to open up door for us. Scripture tells us that He opens doors that no man can shut, and shuts doors no one can open. I am constantly looking for the doors the Lord is opening in my life. There is someone else who wants to open doors for me — the enemy, Satan. His doors often look really good at first. They are tempting options — a steamy romance, more money, a buzz or high to take the edge off… I have watched so many times walk through a door that brought them immediate gratitude and pleasure to discover they were ruining their life. God’s door can bring blessing upon us now and in the long run. God’ door might also actually be hard for a season, but in the end bring the greatest good into our lives.
So be careful which doors you are walking through. Every decision has a door behind that you will through into another place in life. Make sure you are walking through the doors that will take you where you ultimately belong. And when God shuts a door, don’t worry. He can always re-open it at the right time, or He will have another door that is much better for your life. Let God open the doors, and then you can walk through them by faith in the name of Jesus. And that’s the Word.