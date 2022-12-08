“Welcome Christmas while we stand, heart to heart, and hand in hand!”
With her upbeat personality, it’s impossible to imagine Riley O’Halloran being described as “mean.” But a little green face paint can go a long way.
Starting Friday, it will help transform the bubbly Glynn Academy senior into one of the “vilest” Christmas villains — the Grinch. She will lead the annual Christmas production staged by Jill Stanford Dance Center, and it will offer a chance for Riley to showcase a number of her skills.
“I’m also into musical theatre and drama so while it is danced-based it’s more story-driven. There’s an opportunity to act too, which is a lot of fun. It’s a different character than I’ve ever played,” she said.
And she’s had a lot of experiencing, especially when it comes to dancing. She started at the age of 2 when she lived in New Jersey. She joined Jill Stanford after moving to the area and has been a part of the annual production of “The Grinch” for several years.
“I have always loved performing and of course dancing is a great outlet for that,” she said. “This is my fifth year doing ‘The Grinch’. I actually used to come see if before I joined (the cast). I’ve always loved it.”
To learn all the ends and outs of the routines, Riley and the other dancers have been logging in a lot of hours. It started with auditions in the spring, then segued into the rehearsals through the fall.
“It’s a lot of work. Different girls would come in at different times to practice on Saturdays,” Riley conceded. “But it’s also a lot of fun. Everyone knows the songs, but we also put in some new and different things to make it fun. It’s a nice way to start off the season and get into the Christmas spirit.”
Like Riley, Emerson Pickens has been dancing for pretty much as long as she’s been walking. The Glynn Academy junior started dancing at 2 years old and joined the studio when she was 6.
She had her first brush with the production seven years ago.
“I was a candy cane,” Emerson recalled with a laugh.
“I remember looking up to all of the older girls who had the big parts, and I always wanted to do it.”
This year, she got her wish. She will be playing Cindy Lou Who, one of the primary characters in the production.
“I finally got to be Cindy Lou Who,” she said. “We had auditions right after our spring recital. We got our parts then started rehearsals. The teachers do a really great job of organizing it all.”
Like Riley and Emerson, Emily Mosher is also looking forward to opening night — which is Friday.
Emily will play the role of Max, the Grinch’s lovable companion.
“A lot of work and practice goes into it,” Emily said. “We even had some of those canceled due to the hurricane so we missed a few.”
Like the others, Emily has given each rehearsal her all, not only because she wants to do her best but also because she wants to set an example.
“I think that those of us with the big parts are role models to the younger girls so you want to work really hard. I remember when I first started, I started dancing when I was 2 and picked up with Jill Stanford when I was 4 or 5. I was first in “The Grinch” when I was 6,” she said.
“I saw all the older girls and looked up to them so much. I remember seeing Max and thinking, ‘Wow, I want to do that.’”
While those in the show have worked for literal years to realize this dream, audiences can enjoy the performance that sets the tone for the holiday season.
“I’m really excited because it’s different than our other recitals. It’s open to the general public and not just our families,” Emily said. “It definitely gets you into the Christmas mood.”
That’s what Jill Stanford Reeves hopes to do every year. The owner of Jill Stanford Dance Center in Brunswick has been staging “The Grinch” since 2009 and says this year is set to be bigger and better than past productions.
“The cast is huge this year with more people involved than ever before,” she said.
“It’s grown every year ... we have more sets and songs. We have new characters and we’ve added an extra show this year.”
For the seniors, their final Grinch will certainly be a bittersweet moment. But even so the excitement is palpable.
“There’s such an atmosphere at the studio with the kids. Of course, they all love Christmas anyway, so it’s really exciting. It’s definitely a holiday tradition. We usually sell out so we’ve even added a show this year. We’re very excited,” she said.