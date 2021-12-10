For students at Jill Stanford Dance Center, this year’s production of “The Grinch” is going to be special.
Not only for the Grinch herself — Annalee Love, a 15-year student of the studio — who was nearly robbed of the role traditionally reserved for one of the studio’s veteran high school senior students, but the entire cast.
“We’re glad to be back doing it,” said Jill Stanford Reeves, who owns the dance studio and arranges the annual performance. “We were off last year. For obvious reasons, we didn’t do it in 2020.”
It was the first time the studio has had to forgo the annual recital since 2009. After the dance crew’s successful 2019 performance of Dr. Seuss’ Christmas classic, everything seemed to be heading in the best direction possible. The Brunswick studio shared the same experience with the rest of the planet, however, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Jill Reeves to closer her studio in March 2019.
“We held some virtual classes during that time (but) we didn’t have a year-end recital that year,” said Reeves. “The students were very upset that we couldn’t have the Grinch in 2020.”
Although she was able to do some things virtually, the pandemic put the kibosh on the 2020 production.
“We were notified in the early fall of last year that we were not allowed in the facility,” Reeves said.
But that just made her all the more determined to put on the performance in 2021. Determined to make sure no one missed out, 2020’s star role will be played by Love, who is currently in her first year at Georgia Southern University.
“They go through an audition process, and we pick them based on their personality, we make sure it matches up, and how many years they’ve done it,” Reeves said.
Love earned the role, she said, and she’s not going to let one bad year take it away.
But she’s not the only member of the cast. This year, the number of students performing in the production has jumped up by 20, increasing the size of the cast to 90, Reeves said.
Among the cast are the Postman – also known as the father of Grinch character Cindy Lou Who – Max the dog and several other Whos from Whoville.
Anderson Sanders, a freshman at Glynn Academy, is only the second guy to perform in the traditionally all-girl production, plays one such Who.
“It’s been a really fun role, it’s my first time in the tap (dancing section),” Sanders said.
The play includes various styles and dances, including ballet, tap dancing and dances set to jazz and, for the first time, hip-hop.
For Sanders, dance is an outlet for self-expression. “The Grinch” also allows him to act, which is another passion. It’s his third time being in this production but he’s also performed in “The Beauty and the Beast” with the Island Players.
“I love to be in plays where you also get to show off your acting skill,” Sanders said. “It’s so much fun to be up on stage.”
Sarah Mauney, a senior at BHS, is playing the biggest role she’s had in the production thus far – the postman.
One of the reasons Reeves likes to place performers in roles that suit their personality is because the kids have more fun that way. Mauney is a perfect example of the benefits.
“He’s really nerdy and I think I’m good at the part because I’m shy and nerdy,” Mauney said. “I like that I can be myself.”
Like Sanders, Lucy Downey’s role as Max the dog has a focus on a particular type of skill: tumbling. That’s something she’s good at of course, but the role is in line with how she feels off the stage as well.
“I like how the dog is energetic and fun, it suits my personality a lot,” Downey, a sophomore at Glynn Academy, said. “It’s more of a big part, and I’m excited about that.”
All three shows in the Brunswick High School Auditorium are sold out via the dance studio, but Reeves said some cast members may still have tickets.
There’s always next year, however, and tickets can purchased starting Nov. 1, 2022, via the studio at jillstanforddancecenter.com.
“Come see the show,” Downey said. “It’s the perfect thing to get you in the Christmas spirit.”