I want to walk into some sensitive and tricky territory. These thoughts might not make me the most popular, but I believe they are words of truth and can bring life like none other. The apostle Paul, a man who wrote over half the New Testament in our Bibles, was a man who strongly advocated for and defended “the Gospel of Jesus Christ.” The Gospel literally means “good news;” it is the message of a God who rescues us from our sin by the sacrifice of His Son and changes us by the power of His grace. The Gospel is not a self-help philosophy or technique, not a try harder dictate or a moral high road for the religious people. Rather it is the power of God to forgive us and transform us from the inside out.
Now for the touchy part. In the book of Galatians, Paul was deeply concerned some of the churches in the city of Galatia were beginning to embrace other spiritual ideas that were inconsistent with the Gospel. He said, “I am astonished you are so quickly deserting the one who called you by the grace of Christ and are turning to a different Gospel — which is really no Gospel at all” (Galatians 1:6). Paul understood that the bad theology of these churches would ultimately cause them to forsake the grace of Jesus Christ. It is not that Paul was arrogant and intolerant, but rather fully dedicated to the grace of God that is found only in the death and sacrifice of a lowly Jewish Rabbi who made claims as the Son of God. If indeed Jesus were God and the Son of God, then His death for us and offer of grace separated Him and his teaching from all others. His resurrection from the dead was an exclamation point to His mission to rescue us, forgive us and raise us into new life.
Paul saw others turning to a different Gospel which actually was not the Gospel at all. Paul wanted his audience to know that there was only one Gospel. People may present other ideas about religion and spirituality, but Paul was clear in stating that they were false. Paul had received the Gospel as a revelation from Jesus Christ himself. The death and resurrection of Christ were absolutely paramount to all of Paul’s thoughts about God, and they still stand at the absolute center of the Christian faith today.
Paul’s statements have some huge implications for the religious environment in which we live. Paul is making a full denial and complete rejection of pluralism and universalism that says we are all on different roads to heaven, but the destination is the same. It is a pretty common thought in culture today that one’s choice of religion does not matter. Just as it was once said that all roads lead to Rome, many believe all religions will lead to heaven. I certainly understand this sentiment as many people feel that spirituality is more subjective than objective in nature. We live in a more pluralistic culture where truth tends to be up for grabs.
There is no way that all religions can say different things about God, life, heaven, hell, etc. and all be correct though. That is not a logical train of thought. It places religious thought into a complete subjective line of thinking and nullifies the objective claims of the Christian faith that is rooted in the historical reality of Jesus. So all religions cannot be equally right. They could all be wrong, but they cannot all be right. Or one of them is right and the rest are wrong, but they cannot all “be right.” This is sound logic that must even apply to religious thought. Many would say there is no ultimate truth in life, or in spirituality; or if there is, then we cannot really know it. Scripture, however, proclaims truth. Jesus Christ claimed to be “the way, the truth and the life” (John 14:6). Christ claimed to come on a mission to seek and to save the lost – those lost in sin and separated from God. Scripture treats his death as an absolute and necessary sacrifice to take the punishment of our sin so that we could be forgiven and made to be right with God.
This is the truth that Paul holds so dear. He fully believes that if people walk away from Christ to embrace a different Gospel, then they are walking away from their only hope of true forgiveness and grace. Is Jesus really the Christ? Is He the ultimate truth? If there is no truth that really matters, then none of it actually matters. Scripture declares to us, “Christ is the answer! Christ is our hope. Christ is our forgiver!” There is no other Gospel. Is it urgent? Yes! Is it true? You must decide! We must all decide whether we believe Christ really is the One he claimed to be — “the way, the truth and the life!” As for me, I believe. I trust Christ, and Christ alone! And that’s the Word.