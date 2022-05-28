What started on a porch by the St. Simons Island Pier as vehicle to spread the Gospel via a summer music series is embarking on the first phase of a new journey this week.
While it started as a fairly simple ministry, The Gathering Place has come a long way to become the organization it is now, says Lucas Ramirez, president and CEO.
In 1981, a group of evangelically minded youth organized a series of concerts for kids in the area to gather together, meet others and hear the gospel.
It’s since developed into part student mentorship program, part leadership and workforce development, and part ministry.
Reciting the organization’s mission statement, Ramirez said “The Gathering Place exists to reach students with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, equip students to be effective Christian leaders and send students to impact their communities and world.”
The next phase of the organization’s journey began Friday with the official ribbon cutting of Gather Thrift and Café.
“It’s a unique concept,” Ramirez said. “We’re marrying the two concepts … a marriage built for continued growth and sustainability.”
The café itself shares a wide-open floor space with the main section of the building, which will play host to the thrift store’s merchandise during the day, but can be swiftly reconfigured for large events and concerts.
All day breakfast and lunch are the main menu items, featuring Del Sur’s empanadas along with the traditional coffee, sandwiches, salads and smoothies one expects from a café, Ramirez said.
The key descriptors for the building are modularity and adaptability, he said, reflecting the organization itself.
Meeting space on the second floor for The Gathering Place’s leadership development and student mentorship programs, but will also be open and conference and meeting space for business groups.
“Let’s say a local bank wants to get out and hold a brainstorming session, they can cater food at the café and meet in this cool, beautiful space,” Ramirez said.
Ideally the new venture will be a hub for the people of Glynn County.
“I think a lot of community growth will happen here,” Ramirez said.
The ribbon was officially cut on the business Friday, but its first day opening for business was Thursday with special hours — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for both the café and thrift shop. The regular summer hours for the café will be 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, while the thrift store will have separate hours — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays.
The store is also taking donations of clothes, furniture, housewares and nearly anything else someone might want to get rid of.
“If you want to declutter, and it’s a big thing that won’t fit in the back of your car or pickup, we will pick it up,” Ramirez said.
Among the goals of the project is to launch debt-free, Ramirez said. Around $250,000 remains to be paid off, he said. Anyone interested in donating or in finding more information about the organization should visit thegp.org.