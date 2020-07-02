The Fourth of July this year will obviously have a bit of a twist.
Sure, the usual menagerie of hot dogs, sparklers and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” are readily available, but the element of camaraderie that we all look forward to on the Fourth is something that will be dearly missed.
This year the threat of COVID-19 is putting a halt to our normal procedures, but do not hang up your seersucker pants or Stars and Stripes crop tops just yet.
For those of us sticking around to celebrate our independence, there are still plenty of opportunities to celebrate — without putting yourself, your friends or your family in harm’s way.
My personal schedule for a near-perfect, socially-distanced, friends-and-family-involved Fourth of July this year starts in the morning, like most days.
The morning of the Fourth is the perfect time to prepare yourself for an inundation of food that will undoubtedly be an issue later on.
With that in mind, the Virtual Sunshine 5K allows participants to shred calories for a cause.
The Virtual Sunshine 5K will be an all-day online race that allows participants to walk or run at any location and record their times online by using the “It’s Your Race” platform or by using #SSI5K on social media.
As a bonus, the 5K will use the proceeds from the event to sponsor local running-related causes in the community.
After your morning run, if you chose to do so, I would gather up to 10 of my closest friends and family members and take a trip to the beach.
Call me immature, but there’s nothing quite as liberating as a beach game or sandcastle construction project on the Fourth. If you feel like you are too grown-up for those things, just bring your biggest cooler and watch the day go by, void of Spikeball and frisbee.
Eventually, when the sunburns become too hot to handle and the aloe vera is long-gone, take a stroll down Mallery Street and view the annual golf cart parade at 2:30 p.m., where you can gaze from a distance of more than six feet at hundreds of bombastically decorated golf carts from all over St. Simons Island.
Finally, it’s time to host an afternoon backyard barbecue, complete with all of the fundamentals: hamburgers, hot dogs, cole slaw, baked beans, corn on the cob and anything else that can fit on your plate and attract one of the local bald eagles.
To be conscientious, make sure to poll your comrades ahead of time on their diet preferences. Veggie burgers are becoming increasingly delicious, trust me.
If your party of 10 or less decides to go the extra mile at dinner, maybe this is your year to battle Joey Chestnut and host your very own Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: Backyard Edition.
If any food-related comas sprout from that suggestion, do not say I did not warn you. Joey Chestnut is the Michael Jordan of hot dogs, and I am willing to wager that you are not.
Finally, as night falls on the anniversary of American independence, I see this as the perfect year to host your very own fireworks display since the professionals cannot one-up your suppressed pyromania.
Brunswick’s very own Velocity Zone Fireworks, located 3219 Glynn Ave., is the place to go when looking for pyrotechnics aptly named “big, bad and loud” or “neon diablo,” if that suits your fancy.
And while the Fourth is all about fireworks, I urge readers to keep their explosions in good taste; make sure to read Velocity Zone Fireworks’s safety page on their website before lighting the whole box of fireworks at once.
While COVID-19 cases are rising and hopes for our summer are becoming increasingly grim, remember that there are still plenty of ways to find joy in a pandemic-ridden world.
Do not let this ornery, microscopic annoyance take away one of America’s most cherished holidays. Let us be both creative and mindful in our celebrations — everything will be back to normal before we know it.