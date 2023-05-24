Picnic basked

Packing a proper picnic basket requires a little bit of planning, as well as a mix of goodies, says the staff at the Market at Sea Island.

 Provided photo

Summer is coming, and it’s time to start planning picnics. And while it seems a simple endeavor, it does take a little bit of planning and forethought to create the right mix for an afternoon of dining outdoors.

“The trick to packing for a great picnic is bringing just enough essentials without having to transport your entire kitchen,” says Carissa Clark, general manager of The Market. “For that, we recommend sticking with foods that can be kept and served either room temperature or chilled.”

More from this section