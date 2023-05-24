Summer is coming, and it’s time to start planning picnics. And while it seems a simple endeavor, it does take a little bit of planning and forethought to create the right mix for an afternoon of dining outdoors.
“The trick to packing for a great picnic is bringing just enough essentials without having to transport your entire kitchen,” says Carissa Clark, general manager of The Market. “For that, we recommend sticking with foods that can be kept and served either room temperature or chilled.”
While room temp and chilled foods can be good ideas for a picnic, Clark said it’s best to avoid hot food.
“They are difficult to keep at the correct temperature while traveling,” Clark said. “If you are bringing foods that need to be kept chilled, be sure to pack them appropriately with a cooler and insulated ice block. If you’re skipping the cooler, we recommend going with snacks that do not require a certain temperature.”
For some room-temp snacks, Clark suggested any of The Market’s array of Georgia Grown snacks.
The shop has a variety of sourdough crackers, Sassy Mustard, assorted nuts and Southern cheese straws, among many other offerings.
An easy option for chilled foods is packing one of The Market’s charcuterie boards to go. Clark said the store boasts a wide range of cheeses and charcuterie meats with artisanal crackers to accompany the tray. Chilled sandwiches are another great option for an easy picnic — the Sea Island chicken salad, with pecans and grapes on a freshly baked croissant, or The ultimate roast beef, with cheddar cheese and horseradish cream on rye bread, can be delightful additions to any beach spread.
The Market, located near the corner of Sea Island and Frederica roads on St. Simons Island, has you covered either way, whether you’re carrying things that need to be kept cool or just whatever you want to throw into a regular basket.
If it’s chilled food, bring a cooler or cooler bag. You can find both at the store, including full picnic set-cooler combos with utensils and dishes. Some include insulated sleeves for wine bottles and padded wine glass holders, as well.
They won’t do all the heavy lifting for you, though. Keeping food fresh in a picnic basket or cooler comes down to organization and placement.
“If you’re using ice and/or ice pack, it is best to place those at the bottom and then stack food on top of the ice in waterproof containers,” Clark said.
“This will help with keeping food dry and appropriately temperature controlled.”
As for drinks, The Market has a variety of non-alcoholic bottled beverages.
If you’re looking for bottled water, she pointed to any of those offered by the Path Waters brand, which comes in a reusable stainless steel container to keep the contents cool.
“For the adults, enjoy a chilled bottle of Whispering Angel Rosé or Val D’ Oca Prosecco. We have a great selection of other varietals that may tempt your taste buds,” Clark joked.
If you just want to grab and go, The Market can also pack box lunches tailored to specific tastes and any dietary restrictions.
“The Market at Sea Island will put the name of your guest on the individual box lunch that they will be getting that will have the dietary restrictions listed, as well as the items they are receiving in their box,” Clark said.
“All our sandwiches can be made with gluten-free bread, and we can modify most sandwiches to meet any dietary requirements. We’ve excelled in that area for years. If we know about an allergy, we take that allergy very seriously.”