The Chapel has never looked much like a conventional chapel, and it will become less so once an ongoing extensive renovation is complete.
But not to worry: The United Methodist church off Community Road and Spur 25 is ensuring that it sticks with its name as it includes a small enclave designed for about 15 people for quiet, intimate gatherings and prayer just outside the remodeled sanctuary that will seat from 500 to 600, senior Pastor Jay Hanson said. It will preserve the ability to gather outdoors, however, with an 80-foot-by-25-foot porch at its main entry.
After a shutdown from the pandemic, the Chapel began in-person meetings again last summer under and around a big tent in the church parking lot. Some members jokingly call it the tabernacle in reference to the Israelis’ first meeting places between Egypt and the Promised Land.
Prior to the pandemic, The Chapel had met in a big, metal building with chairs facing the pulpit as had Bible Baptist Church before them.
“We’d been planning on doing a renovation for a long time,’’ Hanson said.
Then, COVID-19 came.
“We’re out of the building. One of the things we like to say is, ‘We can’t but we can,’’’ Hanson said.
In other words, when they couldn’t meet inside their former sanctuary, they decided to move outside in the safer fresh air and where people could distance themselves from other worshipers.
“We got the tent,’’ and Methodists had a history of tent revivals, Hanson said.
In a nod to informal, friendly fellowship The Chapel decided to add the big porch. The roof and concrete floor are in and it won’t take long to finish.
“We’re thinking this is going to be a big part of a our ministry,’’ he said.
Indeed, it already has been used.
After he gave his invitation on a recent Sunday, Hanson said, “I looked over and saw the porch. I said, ‘If you’ve just accepted Christ, and you want to sit on the porch and talk about Jesus...”
At least seven came to the porch to talk, he said. Meeting under the tent hasn’t always gone smoothly. There has been sweltering heat, numbing cold and some foul weather, but Hanson has a way of taking it in stride. For example, there is a low place on the end of the canopy that collects water during rains like those of the past weekend. A wind came up, the tent billowed and dumped the collected water onto the asphalt splashing some people in the back corner.
“Remember your baptism,’’ Hanson said.
It didn’t wet many because of the way worshipers spread out under the tent and under the oaks and on the lawn. Some tailgate while others sit in the open hatches of SUVs and vans backed to face the service while others bring beach or lawn chairs and sit a good distance from the tent. There are live services at 8:45, 9:30 and 11:15 a.m., but a lot of people are still watching streamed services at home.
The church had talked over some more ambitious plans for expansion, but drew back for a number of reasons.
First of all, Hanson said, “This isn’t a time you want to be spending big bucks.”
“Nobody knows how many people are going to come back,’’ he said standing in the new sanctuary with theater seating. “Our vision for this is we think people are going to want to reconnect.”
The theater seating starts past the middle of the sanctuary and climbs to the spot where there was once a 100-seat balcony.
“There were only about 30 good seats in the balcony,’’ he said, but all the seats should have good sight lines after the renovation.
More than half of the renovation costs are going to projects the congregation won’t see or at least notice, such as the new heating and air conditioning system, the sprinklers to suppress fires and the new wiring and circuit breakers.
“We’re trying to make it really safe” and even after the pandemic fades the greatly enhanced ventilation will keep people safer, Hansons said.
As in the past, there won’t be any pews or fixed seating in the main meeting hall, simply comfortable chairs that can be arranged to provide space.
“Even when we can come back in the building we want people to spread out,’’ he said.
They will be able to see and use the new chapel area.
“When you say chapel, people tend to think of a prayer chapel or a wedding chapel with pews,’’ he said. “It’s the heart. People can come in to pray.”
He likened it to an inner sanctuary, “the Holy of Holies.”
It has seating for 15, but chairs can be added to the wide entry to expand it to about 100 for some functions, he said.
Also, the new porch will finally give the facility a welcoming front door. The church’s former main meeting hall, now converted to offices, faced Harris Farm Road, but the construction of Spur 25 bisected and cut off Harris Farm. The main entrance now is off Community Road and the porch entrance will be clearly visible from busy Spur 25.
The entry from Harris Farm will remain, but the fellowship starts on the other side where there’s a coffee bar inside the door with a window onto the porch.
“We drink lot of coffee. It’s been a significant savings to us to not serve coffee to everybody,’’ he joked.
And he’s looking forward to the day the coffee bills go back up.