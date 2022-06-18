It’s important on Father’s Day, happening on Sunday, to appreciate dear old dad, it’s also a good day to reflect on the divine charge given to fathers in the Bible.
God calls on dads to be patient, loving, generous and forgiving, and to serve as teachers and guardians for their children.
“Of course, left to our own devices, we are none of those things,” said Father Tim McKeown, the priest at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brunswick.
It’s only by the grace of God that anyone can fill these roles effectively, he said. Fortunately, the Bible gives humanity a blueprint to follow.
“Fatherhood and family is a creation of God, not just a social contract or arrangement,” McKeown said. “Societies rise and fall around families.”
In illustrating his point, he started with Ephesians 3:14-15, which reads, “For this reason, I kneel before the Father, from whom every family in heaven and on earth derives its name.”
Looking at the very first chapter of the Bible, Genesis 1, God the Father is depicted as a generous creator.
“He didn’t have to create us,” McKeown said. “He did so out of generosity.”
Further illustrating that point, McKeown shifted back to the New Testament, highlighting perhaps one of the best-known verses, John 3:16. It reads: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
“When we leave him behind, he reaches out to us and even sacrifices his son,” McKeown explained.
Along with God the Father, Joseph, Jesus’ earthly father, serves as a good example as well, McKeown said.
“He’s not just a good portrait of what a father should be, but he’s not Jesus’ biological father, which should be very encouraging to foster fathers,” he said.
In Christian tradition, Jesus was conceived without a biological father.
Joseph taught Jesus his trade, carpentry. It also reminded McKeown of a story about a child who, when asked how he knew his father loved him, responded that when they went to the dump together, his dad would watch the garbage trucks with him.
“We’re thinking, ‘I have to take my kid to Disney or Washington D.C.,’ but this kid was fixated on the garbage truck,” McKeown said.
He continued, adding that parents need to work and often do it out of love, but there’s no substitute for being physically present in a child’s life.
Joseph also protected his family by taking them to Egypt when, according to the biblical account, King Herod ordered all male babies in and around Bethlehem killed out of fear Jesus would usurp his throne.
Last, but not least, is patience. Joseph had to learn this as well, as evidenced in the story of Jesus going to a synagogue without telling his parents, McKeown said. Jesus’ mother Mary scolded him for worrying her and Joseph, to which Jesus responded that he was about God’s business. They did not understand at the time but were patient with him.
Patience is essential in rearing a child. Many are preoccupied with the big events in their child’s life, but no one event is more impactful on a child than how they are raised day-to-day.
“You don’t have that wedding to graduation unless you’re in the trenches every day,” McKeown said.
Of course, many fathers don’t rise to such lofty expectations, he conceded. McKeown said he’s seen more and more broken families, estimating half of his congregation come from families missing one of their biological parents — most often the father — for a variety of reasons.
“If your earthly father didn’t reflect that love, (Father’s Day) may be hard for you,” McKeown said.
Instead he encouraged reaching out to a father figure or mentor or, reserving the day to praise God for exhibiting all of these attributes.