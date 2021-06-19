Tomorrow is Father’s Day, a day we celebrate American dads.
Father’s Day was first observed June 19, 1910, in Washington State, but it didn’t become a recognized national holiday until 1972. That was 58 years after President Woodrow Wilson gave Mother’s Day that distinction.
The Rev. Kenny Grant says the importance of fatherhood became apparent during creation.
God gave Adam two responsibilities, to take care of the garden and “to be fruitful and multiply,’’ Grant said. “I call it the manhood mandate.”
God said in Genesis 1:26, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness:”
“We’re image bearers, and God wants his image to fill the earth. It’s a great privilege to be a father,’’ Grant said.
The former pastor at Maranatha Baptist on the north end of Norwich Street and now senior pastor at Calvary Baptist Temple in Savannah knows that privilege. He and his wife, Shirley, have four children and now have grandchildren. His children aren’t the only youngsters he has helped shape. He has been a frequent speaker at The Gathering Place’s Main Events over the years. He sometimes comes back to the Golden Isles to speak in churches.
There are wonderful examples of fathers in the Bible, but not all are. Grant treads carefully on the subject of King David who, he says, was a good man but not a good father. Grant says David had children by several women and failed to instill discipline in his children and it brought catastrophe. There was rape and murder among the half-brothers and half-sisters and one of David’s sons, Absolom, rebelled against his father.
David’s faithful men killed Absolam, but instead of being grateful, David lamented, “Oh, Absolom, Absolom. Would that I had died instead of you.”
That sort of behavior was apparent throughout the writings of David’s relationship with his family.
“He only got angry with his sons. There was never any discipline,’’ and when things went wrong in his family David usually just cried, Grant said.
David’s men were angry that the king mourned his son and they believed David would rather they had died. But Grant notes that even though Absolam had tried to shed his father’s blood, David loved him to the end and was heartbroken at the death of one of his children.
Grant says, however, the loss of a son, even a treacherous one, can give a father great pain.
“Perhaps [David] displayed the heart of God more there than anywhere else in the Bible,’’ Grant said.
Fathers must be careful in what they say, and in Ephesians 6: 4, Paul had a word for fathers.
“And, ye fathers,’’ it says in the King James Version, “provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.”
It means fathers shouldn’t say and do things to exasperate their children and should teach them Godly ways, he said.
God spoke from heaven at Jesus’ baptism to show us how fathers are to speak their children.
“He said, ‘This is my beloved son in whom I am well pleased,’ ’’ Grant said.
It is a father’s responsibility to speak blessings over his children.
“If He’s the model father,’’ Grant said of God, “we’re to speak well to and of our children.’’
Fathers should praise their sons and daughters and not just in their hearing but to others as well, he said.
Abraham also led as a father in a way that has kept generation after generation on the right path, Grant said.
Abraham gave Israel all sorts of rites and rituals, feasts and festivals such as Passover and the Feast of Tabernacles, that are still observed year after year.
“Jews have remained a community without getting swallowed up by the Gentile society that surrounds them,’’ he said. Christian fathers should do something similar with their children as they enter adulthood to keep them on the right path under the unrelenting influence and pressures of a fallen world.
Job is among the best pictures of fatherhood as he lost all his children and all his riches, but because of his faith God blessed him more powerfully a second time.
“Job got back double of everything but his children,’’ with God replacing them one for one, Grant said.
Job’s children who died in the collapse of the house were just as alive, albeit in Heaven, as those he had on earth when God restored his fortunes, Grant said.
Grant said that birth fathers are no more important and have no more parental responsibilities than adoptive fathers, step-fathers, men raising grandchildren and those who are willing father figures.
“Step-parenting is no joke. You think about Joseph and what kind of father he was to Jesus,” he said.
Although he was not Jesus’ father by blood, he stood by Mary and fulfilled his responsibilities of an earthly father, Grant said.
One of the mentions of Joseph fulfilling his fatherly role with Jesus is when he and Mary took him to the temple.
Like Joseph, the Old Testament Israelite leader Joshua made a statement that powerfully illustrates what fathers must do, Grant said.
“Joshua was a good father. He said, ‘As for me and my house, we will worship the Lord.’”