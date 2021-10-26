Life is busy, there’s no doubt about it. Work projects pile up, children need to be shuffled from school to extracurricular activities, pets need to go to the vet and the car needs servicing. Wearing invisible capes, women find the time to do everything that’s necessary to care for their families — so why postpone getting a mammogram? After all, isn’t it just as important to care for yourself as much as you care for others?
“A mammogram can detect breast cancer early, as much as two years before it is detectable by touch,” shares Stephen G. Barrett, M.D., a board-certified general surgeon specializing in breast health at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-General & Vascular Surgery and a member of the Southeast Georgia Health System medical staff.
Barret adds, “Breast cancer is a very treatable disease, especially when caught early.”
According to the American Cancer Society, a mammogram is recommended annually for women starting at age 40. However, women with a strong family history of breast cancer are considered high risk and should consult with their physician to determine if they should begin getting mammograms earlier than the recommended age.
Southeast Georgia Health System is committed to providing the communities it serves with the highest possible standard of care using advanced technology. In 2019, the Health System began providing an innovative screening method at its breast imaging locations: Genius 3D Mammography™ exams using the MammoPad® breast cushion and SmartCurve™ breast stabilization system.
The Genius 3D Mammography exam, developed by Hologic, Inc., a worldwide leader in Women’s Health, utilizes advanced breast tomosynthesis technology to obtain high-resolution, limited-angle images. Genius 3D exams are clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers and are quickly becoming recognized as the highest standard of care for breast cancer screenings.
The MammoPad breast cushion creates a warmer, softer and more comfortable mammogram experience. Mammography technologists report that the MammoPad breast cushion makes it easier for patients to relax. This enables technologists to better position the breast and capture more tissue during the screening for the best imaging results.
The SmartCurve breast stabilization system features a curved surface that mirrors the shape of a woman’s breast to reduce pinching and better distribute pressure over the entire breast, making the exam more comfortable. In a recent clinical study comparing SmartCurve to traditional flat paddle compression, the SmartCurve system improved comfort in 93% of women who reported moderate to severe discomfort with standard compression.
A Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) published national clinical trial found that breast cancer screening using Hologic tomosynthesis in combination with digital mammography detected 40% more invasive cancers than 2D digital mammography alone and is particularly helpful in finding breast cancer in women with dense breasts—breasts that have a lot of fibrous or glandular tissue and not much fat. These types of mammograms give doctors a clearer image of breast tissue and can help detect small tumors that may remain hidden on a 2D mammogram.
The most common misconception when it comes to mammograms is that they are painful. According to Karen S. Crosby R.N., BSN, nurse navigator at the Health System’s Breast Care Center, “Everyone’s pain threshold is different, but the compression performed during a mammogram is most often described as only a temporary discomfort.”
Getting a 3D mammogram doesn’t feel any different than getting a conventional 2D mammogram. It requires no additional breast compression, and it takes just a few seconds longer to complete.
Crosby recommends that patients avoid scheduling their mammograms the week before their periods when breasts are tender or swollen to help reduce discomfort.
Another misconception Crosby has encountered is that some women believe mammograms cause cancer. Crosby clarifies, “The risk of harm from a mammogram is extremely low as they use minimal doses of radiation – similar to getting an x-ray.”
Crosby offers advice on how patients should prepare to get a mammogram. “Patients should try to go to the same facility every time so mammograms can easily be compared from year to year, reducing unnecessary callbacks. However, if a patient has records at a different facility, try to get those records to bring with you to the new facility or have them sent there so that the radiologist can compare the old pictures to the new ones.”
Patients should not wear deodorant on the exam day as the deodorant can show up as white spots on the x-ray.
Crosby believes that Breast Cancer Awareness Month is crucial, noting, “It increases our awareness and early detection through regular screenings. Breast cancer deaths continue to decline thanks to our heightened awareness and early detection.”
Barrett adds, “Women diagnosed with breast cancer can take comfort in knowing that the Health System offers advanced care and experts with specialized training in breast health. We have a full complement of services and surgeons, oncologists and radiation oncologists, along with a wonderful nursing team.”
Southeast Georgia Health System offers 3D mammograms at the Breast Care Center on the Brunswick Campus, the Medical Plaza across from the Brunswick Campus, the Women’s Imaging on the Camden Campus and in the Wellness on Wheels (WOW) mobile health vehicle. Conventional mammograms continue to be an option at Southeast Georgia Health System as well.
Most major health insurance plans cover 3D mammograms. If you have questions about this important breast health procedure, please call 912-466-5234. To schedule a mammogram, please call 912-466-1240.