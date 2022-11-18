It’s been a trying year because there have been too many loved ones leave us. Some stunningly unexpected.

With each, I’ve found that the way to survive is to search for the good and cling to that.

Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of There’s A Better Day A-Comin’. Visit www.rondarich.com to sign up for her weekly newsletter.

