When Nancy Collins finds herself facing an issue, she knows where to go — the office of Dr. Jen Heller.
Nancy and her husband, Walter, first started visiting the Brunswick practice last fall.
There, Walter saw major improvements from regenerative medicine. It was so impressive that Nancy decided to ask Heller about one of her concerns.
“Dr. Jen is so smart, so I figured I could ask her about anything … one day, I said, ‘do you know what I can do about this fat roll,” the Waverly resident said with a chuckle.
Unsurprisingly, Heller had the answer.
In addition to her thriving chiropractic practice, the office also boasts a branch known as Golden Isles Functional Medicine. This division offers an anti-arthritis program, degenerative joint care treatments, holistic pain management options, hormone optimization, nutritional planning and specializes in regenerative medicine.
To better understand what was going on with Nancy’s body, Heller and her staff did comprehensive testing. They ordered blood and hair analysis testing. They also explored possible food allergies.
“We have to test before we can treat,” Dr. Heller said. “With Nancy, she ate great for the most part. They ate healthy in general so it was confusing as to why she wasn’t losing weight, felt sluggish and had pain.”
Once they received the testing results, Heller was able to understand Collins’ body chemistry and developed a plan.
“We did a detox. We removed some heavy metals,” Heller recalled. “She was deficient in a handful of minerals and we got that balanced out.”
“See how smart she is,” Nancy gushed with a wink.
Their approach was divided into three phases. The first was the detox portion which removed those harmful chemicals from Nancy’s body. Next, they added necessary supplements to better support her body and her goals. The final was really refining what nutrients were best for her specific chemistry.
“We had to switch up her macros … that was phase three,” Heller noted.
For her part, Nancy committed to the journey. She downloaded food apps on her phone to help her track her intake. She also cut out sweets and carbs.
“I bet a loaf of bread will last us a whole month. I don’t eat it. (Walter) was eating it but isn’t now… we just don’t eat it. I also used to bake a lot of cakes, cookies and pies. I still do, but now we divide them up and give it to the neighbors,” she said.
Those neighbors have also proved incredibly helpful.
“My friend and neighbor helps me with me carb management.
We’re always talking about what we’re going to eat,” she said. “We walk together. And I also walk with another neighbor as well.”
With the support of her husband, friends, and her biggest cheerleader, Dr. Jen, Collins’ entire life has changed. Not only has she dropped the weight she wanted to lose, she’s seen a dramatic difference in her energy level.
“Before, by 3 p.m. in the afternoon, I was done. I had no more energy,” Collins’ said.
That is no longer the case. Nancy feels more vibrant and energized than she has in years. And Heller is thrilled to see her thrive.
“I’m so proud of you,” she told Collins. “I think that a lot of people just don’t understand. There are so many diet plans out there. But there are complicating factors. You have to dive in and really understand your own body. That’s what testing does. Some people do well with a low carb diet because of how their gut processes sugars. Some people do well with a low-calorie diet, based off of how their metabolism is … we all look different for different reasons.”
Once an individuals’ body chemistry is unraveled and the right nutrition is put in place, the sky is truly the limit. That doesn’t just mean weight loss.
“Once the issues are cleared up, then we have energy. We can sleep through the night. Our anxiety lowers. Our thyroid balances itself out,” Heller said.
“Our hormones balance. We don’t have swelling in our feet and hands. We don’t have pain all over our body.”
Heller finds that so many of her patients come in with precisely these ailments and are at their wits’ end. They’ve tried so many diets and exercise programs, they don’t know where to turn. And, Heller relishes helping.
“People who come through the door are frustrated. They feel like they’ve tried everything and they’ve failed,” Heller said. “These are the people who are so fun to help because there is such a big change in their lives.”
Nancy is living proof of that.
“Jen has helped me more than anybody else and in a lot of ways. I would suggest everybody come here. If you got a problem, come here and she can help you,” she said.