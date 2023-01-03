The human body has always fascinated Dr. Phillip Carlyle. While there are many reasons for this, his personal experience while deployed in Iraq is certainly a key factor.
“I was in the Marine Corp during the first Gulf War, Operation Dessert Shield, they found me passed out with a 104 degree core temperature and had lost 17 lbs in one day. They packed me on ice and flew me out to the Navy hospital ship where I spent 2 weeks on high powered IV antibiotics as they figured out what was wrong,” the St. Simons chiropractor said. “What they found was that I had salmonella and a parasitic infection at the same time. Basically, my body was trying to get the infection out.”
While Carlyle bounced back, the damage done by the 2 infections couple with high dose long-term antibiotics totally destroyed his gut bacterial flora known as the gut microbiome. While they were able to knock out the infection and get him back to duty, the damage created long term digestive issues for him. He joked that, “luckily this created a life long passion for me to learn how to solve my gut issues which has led me to being able to help others with their digestive issues.”
“I have been looking and reading all the research on gut bacteria, their purpose and how they effect our health for years,” he said. “Now, we know so much more about the gut bacteria than we ever have ... 90% of all the research on gut bacteria has been done in the last five years.”
While it was his personal quest to heal his digestive system, Carlyle discovered that he was certainly not alone. Many, many people have similar issues to differing degrees. It eventually led him to discover BiomeFX testing, a DNA-based fecal test that identifies every bacteria, microbe, and pathogen in your gut along with their population index. Basically everything needed to determine the health of a person’s gut bacteria and how that is affecting the persons ability to digest and process foods is discovered by the test. He offers this service through his office at 50 Aviator Plaza.
“Simply said, you have an ecosystem of bacteria that live in you. There’s actually 10 times more bacteria living in you than you have human cells. When an ecosystem gets out of balance is when things go wrong. Generally the first sign to a person that their microbiome, gut bacteria, is unbalanced is constipation and or diarrhea. The other common sign is feeling bloated or gaseous. Gastrointestinal issue usually always stem from imbalances in your gut bacteria known as your microbiome” he said. Irritable Bowel, leaky gut, diverticulitis, gout, food sensitivities, and malabsorption issues are just a few things caused by an imbalanced microbiome, gut bacteria.
The bacterial imbalances can have wide-reaching impacts on your health beyond just digestive issues. The health of one’s gut contributes to overall wellness — from head to toe — in a multitude of ways.
“Your bacterial floral produce key building blocks for the body to build everything we need from hormones to neurotransmitters. We used to think we digested our food but what we now know is that our microbiome , gut bacteria, break down our food. If you don’t have the correct bacteria it doesn’t matter what you eat because you can’t process it,” he said. “We used to think your immune system was your primary defense system, but now we now that your bacteria floral attacks pathogens and its them attacking the pathogens that signals the immune system to jump in.”
Brain issues also stem from gut health, or lack thereof.
“The gut is called the ‘second brain,’ There’s a reason. There’s a connection between the gut and the brain through the Vagus nerve. The gut communicates to your brain more frequently than your body communicates to your brain. Your gut communicates to your brain more than your brain communicates to your gut. So your bacteria is driving what’s going on in your brain. If your gut has an issue, if it’s inflamed, then the brain is inflamed as well,” he said. “That’s why now we’re seeing a lot of brain issues like dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s being linked to the gut.”
Perhaps less surprising, gut health is linked to one’s weight as well.
“It’s all about getting that balance because again, it won’t matter what you’re eating if your bacteria isn’t right,” he said. “I’ve had patients who’ve lost 12 inches on their waist and others that have lost up to 50 lbs.”
The BiomeFX testing results includes more than 20 pages of material allowing Carlyle to scientifically map out a path to healing one’s gut and wellbeing.
“It lists everything out there. We find the problems and solve it,” he said.