Terry Sarigumba and Nattie del Mundo were united in marriage in the afternoon of Aug. 24, 1969, in the Philippines.
The couple is retired.
They have three children, Edzel (Valerie) Sarigumba of California; Glenn and (Karla) Sarigumba of Cincinnati; and Dean and (Robin) Sarigumba of Clearwater, Florida. They have eight grandchildren.
An anniversary celebration was held at 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Stellar Lounge in Brunswick. It was hosted by Marinel Lopez, Beth Bulatao, Becky Kobylanski, Nelly Quinon, Maria Walsh and Joy Dismuke. Friends and family attended the party.
The couple resides in Brunswick.