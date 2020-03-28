Temple to hold online Shabbat

Like many, Rabbi Rachael Bregmen has had to make tough choices lately. The leader of Temple Beth Tefilloh has shelved a number of activities that were planned to take place in the coming weeks as the spread of the coronavirus is expected to grow.
While she’s disappointed, Bregman felt it was necessary to protect the public’s health.
“Of course, we canceled events, which is sad because we always value creating spaces where people, who might not otherwise have the opportunity to come together, can do that,” she said.
That includes the annual Jewish Food and Culture Festival that was slated to be held this weekend, as well as the Passover Seder, an interfaith gathering held just prior to Easter. Bregman has also moved education classes online.
“Everybody’s wellbeing comes first so that’s the most important thing,” she said. “So we are looking at ways to come together in a virtual space so that we can still have that sense of community.”
The congregation is even bringing Friday night Shabbat services into homes via the Zoom application.
“On Friday nights, we have Shabbat, where we say a bunch of blessings as part of our dinner. We had our first on (March 20) and it was really nice to come together in this causal way and kind of be in each other’s living rooms. It was really sweet,” she said.
“I’m so grateful that we were able to still be under the umbrella of the sacred. When you look at it, there are so many beautiful things that have come out of this.”
In addition to coming together online, other positives that have been experienced include embracing family time, as well as the small blessings like sitting in the sunshine or walking one’s dog. Bregman is also quick to note that the outpouring of compassion is another heartwarming byproduct of the situation.
“One of the other wonderful things is that now people are calling one another and really checkin on one another,” she said. “We are hearing stories of people doing really kind things for one another like younger people running errands for older people who are unable to go out. It’s such an incredible gift.”
She’s been inspired by the strength of her congregation and of the nation as a whole, marveling at the ways people are finding the best in this dire situation.
“At this point, there’s a lot of strength and resilience. People are so strong and so brave. We are still at the beginning of this but it’s been really lovely the way people have found ways to stay enriched and vibrant,” she said.
While Bregman focuses on the light in the darkness, she also encourages congregants and the community at large to approach the situation realistically. First, she stresses the importance of heeding warnings from the CDC and local health care officials. She also feels that making plans for emergency situations is critical.
“When you’re checking on others, I always think it’s important to ask ‘do you have a plan?,’ incase something were to happen. So that might mean sharing incase of emergency numbers with friends,” she said. “I have gotten contact numbers for congregants so I can contact family if needed.”
While the coronavirus pandemic has caused much change in daily lives, Bregman hopes this will stimulate positive change going forward. For one thing, she hopes that it motivates people to take better care of themselves through a better diet and practicing techniques to de-stress.
“We have to protect our mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing, as well as our physical body. So whether that’s doing a practice like yoga or meditation or spiritual practice … it’s important to do that,” she said.
“You can also create a daily love and care practice. We have to keep our spirits up. And I hope when this is over that we don’t go running full steam ahead right back to our crazy hectic lives. I hope this teaches us to go a little bit slower.”