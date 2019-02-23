Temple Beth Tefilloh classes examine the notion of God

Rabbi Rachael Bregman has always believed in breaking down barriers and bringing people together. The leader of Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick has often opened the doors of the the historic synagogue to welcome in members of the community.
Whether it’s through an annual community Seder in the spring or joining with local churches for a trip to the Holy Land, Bregman feels that different religious backgrounds should never be a point of division.
“While oftentimes each individual faith group, house of worship, neighborhood, yoga studio or group of any kind might feel really isolated and independent, we believe we are all in this together,” she said. “Each of those groups has incredible wisdom to share from its own tradition, history and experience. We do better when we connect with one another.”
“We do even better still when we connect with people from beyond our own circles. In Glynn, it can be hard to find places to meet other people who are not your people. We value creating spaces where this can happen like to food festival, community Passover seder or the classes I teach. The more diversity of opinions and world views we have, the better, richer and deeper the learning and experiences are.”
Bregman feels that sharing and education can strengthen faith as a whole. To that end, she also leads classes focusing on a particular element, sharing the Jewish perspective and allowing space for others to communicate their views.
One such session will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays throughout March at the synagogue, 1326 Egmont St., Brunswick. The topic will be a heavy one, the notion of God. The lecture, she notes, will continue throughout the spring and is open to everyone.
“In March, we will look at God. In April, we will break for Passover, the community Seder and Easter, and in May we will come back to consider connecting with God such as prayer, meditation and other spiritual practices,” Bregman said.
Each part of the series will focus on the complex nature of the divine and communicating with the Almighty. And while it is focusing on the spiritual realm, Bregman feels it will also touch on ways that humans communicate between one another.
“Part one is on God, and part two is on how to connect,” she said. “Last year, I did a class on the Divine Feminine. Through that experience, I could see how the different ways we think about God affect the ways we think about ourselves and one another.
“As we have an ever deepening and widening conversation together, this struck me as a powerful way to connect. Additionally, I think people are really seeking something deeply rooted right now. So many of the structures we have relied upon for millennia seem to be fading, faltering or just crumbling to pieces. Being more concrete in our beliefs, thoughts and feelings about that thing that is greater than all of us feels comforting at this moment.”
There is a suggested $20 donation per class, which will go to benefit the temple and its work. Classes are also free to members of the synagogue and or those who are a Friend of Temple Beth Tefilloh, supporters who are not Jewish. For more information, visit bethtefilloh.org.
Bregman is hopeful that the public will continue to get involved with the synagogue’s programs as a means of strengthening faith and the community as a whole.
“When we say ‘all are welcome’ we mean it,” she said. “We need as many people in that “all” as possible for any of this to work.”