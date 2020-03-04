Teams ready to serve up chili

The St. Simons Rotary Club’s Red Hot Chili Cookoff will be under the oaks in the pier village again Saturday with enough recipes to suit any diner’s taste.
“We’ve got about 23 right now,’’ said Emily Coiner, a member of the sponsoring Rotary Club.
That may not be the final number because chili-cooking teams sometimes just show up at the team meeting on Thursday wondering if there’s a way they can compete, she said. They’ll be dishing out of their pots of chili from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Postell Park.
Among them again will be the Superior Court Stew and Cooking Team headed by Clerk of Court Ron Adams, an organizer of and competitor in the Brunswick Kiwanis Club’s Stewbilee.
Coiner said Adams has been a mentor of the cookoff since it started 19 years ago, and for his part, Adams’ said he first entered to return a big favor.
“I started participating out of a sense of reciprocity,’’ he said.
Rotary Club member Joel Coble entered the very first Stewbilee 20 years ago.
“I thought I needed to enter the chili cookoff even though I’d never cooked a bowl of chili in my life. I didn’t win, but I didn’t finish last,’’ he said. “And nobody died.”
It poured rain that first year, and Adams didn’t have a tent. He persevered, however, and was rewarded.
“I was working at Southeastern Bank. We had a guy come to work for us who was a very accomplished accountant,’’ Adams said. “He also volunteered to cook with us. That’s when our chili got a lot better.”
With Don McCue’s recipe, Adam’s team took back-to-back wins.
Adams said he keeps coming back because the proceeds go to good causes and because, “It’s a very attractive venue. It’s very pretty under those oaks.”
Buddy Stein has been cooking from the very first cookoff when it began as Red Hot at Redfern. He started with Robert “Boz” Bostock, the late owner of Gnats Landing, and hasn’t missed a beat.
Stein came with experience having cooked at the chili cookoff at Stone Mountain, although with different rules.
“They wouldn’t let us use beans up there,’’ he said. “We spent $500 on 15 quarts of chili.”
His is not like most recipes. For his meat, his Iron Chef team uses half pork sausage and half lean ground beef. He adds tomato paste, beans and other ingredients to the cooked meat, and then cooks it, “until it tastes good.”
The retired alcoholic beverage distributor formerly cooked under the company name, United Distributing, but now it’s mostly family. His sons are lawyers in Savannah and they come bringing his grandsons who love handing out cups of chili.
“We had 2,000 people last year. They wore us out,’’ Stein said.
He hopes for more this year because he loves the fact that the proceeds all stay with local charities.
An unabashed booster of the event, the only fault he can find is the price.
“Ten bucks and you get the Stringrays and all you can eat. The Stringrays alone are worth that,’’ he said.
That $10 is the price on the day of the event. Advance tickets are $8 and tickets for those 10 and younger are $5.
Among the beneficiaries is Goodyear Elementary School’s Child in Crisis program, Coiner said.
The Rotary Club has a partnership with the school, and a lot of members visit the school and read to the students, she said.
A prom for special needs students has also received funds distributed by a Rotary committee that researches the needs of local nonprofits, Coiner said.
Because of generous sponsors and low costs, the club is left with the majority of the gate to distribute to its designated charities, she said.
The cooking teams vie for best chili, best heat, most unique and best booth theme, Coiner said.
The best heat prize doesn’t always go the hottest, she said.
“It’s not the hottest, but it’s for the combination of spices,’’ Coiner said. “It’s up to the judges.”
Adams’ chili has a lot of ingredients, and he won’t divulge any of the secrets that came from McCue.
“I’ll bet my chili recipe has 25 lines. That’s a lot,’’ he said.
Meat and beans are a given in anyone’s recipe, but there was one Adams was willing to talk about, salt.
One year, they were set up beside a College of Coastal Georgia culinary team and the chef sampled the Adams team stew and said, “If it were up to me, I’d put a little more salt in it.”
“We did, and we won. The cheapest ingredient you can have is salt. You’d better have it right,’’ he said.
The quality of all those chilis will be assessed Saturday by the taste buds of a few judges and those of a lot of people.
The judging is blind so the Superior team logo seems appropriate. It’s the traditional image of Lady Justice with her eyes covered holding a scale, but in this case it has stew pots on each side.
Tickets are available at all Ameris Bank locations, The Brunswick News, Tipsy McSway’s, Brogen’s North and Brogen’s Village, the Golden Isles Convention and Visitor Bureau and The Club on St. Simons.