There are plenty of organizations that, with mixed success, pick up the pieces of people’s lives.
Coastal Coalition for Children works to preserve lives before they are shattered and is holding its Taste of the Vine Oct. 27 at the Frederica Boathouse to raise funds to support its efforts.
This year’s Taste of the Vine is the most ambitious ever with 25 varietals of wine and with Sea Island chief sommelier Ryan McLaughlin.
Representatives from the respective vineyards will attend and help guide the tasting for the guests, said Terri Evans, executive director of the organization.
And this year, the event will remain at the boathouse. In 2018, there was such a demand for tickets that Taste of the Vine relocated to the Frederica Township clubhouse to accommodate more guests.
“We’re staying at the boathouse,’’ she said “We want that experience of looking over the lake at sunset.”
Before the main event, there is a special champagne tasting and lake cruise for “friends of the family,’’ as Evans calls the longtime sponsors. Not only will they get to sip sparkling wine at dockside, they will also board the vintage boats for a trip around the lake, Evans said.
All participants will enjoy small plate dining prepared by Frederica Township, the presenting sponsor of the event. Participants may extend their support with silent and live auctions for local, national and international items. Among the offerings are trips to nearby Little St. Simons Island and a week at a house on Lake Blue Ridge.
The band 3 of Us will perform.
Ken Jacobsen, co-chairman of Taste of the Vine, said Coastal Coalition for Children has a philosophy to intervene ahead of problems.
“What’s unique about it is it takes a preventive approach rather than a remedial approach,’’ Jacobsen said
It does so by supporting caregivers and teaching them the best way to nurture their sometimes very young charges.
Coastal Coalition gets involved with some families in the prenatal stages, he said.
The agency typically works with low income, single-parent families. Under those circumstances, if children aren’t reared in nurturing, caring homes, they can drop out of school and drift into crime.
“It catches families and children early enough to avoid all that,’’ Jacobsen said.
Early action helps keeps children in homes with relatives, sometimes with a single mother but in more dire circumstances with grandparents.
“I love the fact that when a young mother loses her way, we intervene to to keep children out of foster care,’’ he said.
Evans said that in many cases it goes beyond a single-parent household; it is often a single grandparent.
Its programs, Grandparent Connection and Healthy Families, carry out the mission of preventing abuse and neglect and providing safe, stable homes for the families, she said.
When parents have died, been imprisoned or are addicted, grandparents are the logical choice to take in the children, Evans said.
“There is a lot of effort to keep the children with a relative,” she said.
Those grandparents may have problems of their own because more than half of them are 65 or older, many have disabilities and good number are single, Evans said.
Coastal Coalition doesn’t just hand over money and urge the grandparents to seek counseling. Instead, its staff of 25 professionals hold monthly support groups and conduct ongoing family therapy and year-round tutoring.
“All too often they are behind in school,’’ she said.
Coastal Coalition for Children organizes day camps to give grandparents some respite and recently initiated computer classes so grandparents can help with homework and keep academic progress on track Evans said.
It also helps restore the joy of Christmas by providing gifts for the children.
Coastal Coalition for Children’s mission is growing. Chatham County was recently added to its coverage area and it also expanded into McIntosh County.
To donate, for tickets to Taste of the Vine and other information go to https://cc4children.org/2019-taste-of-the-vine/