Clink of glasses and hum of conversation echoed through the expansive hall of the Frederica Golf Club on St. Simons Island.
Near a roaring fireplace, members of the board of Coastal Coalition for Children gathered to discuss one very important topic — the upcoming Taste of the Vine fundraiser, which benefits the Brunswick-based nonprofit.
Hosting a successful fundraiser is critically important, says Cathy Spraetz, executive director of the coalition. It provides the key resources for the group’s mission, supporting underprivileged families in the area.
“Taste of the Vine gives our community an opportunity to learn about and support the important programs we provide for families,” she said.
One of those is Healthy Families, a child abuse prevention and home visitation program. It focuses on the families of children, from the prenatal period to five years old, when vital brain development occurs.
“When parents bond with their infants, understand their development and find joy in their parent-child relationship, it is those things that ensure children thrive in a safe, stable and nurturing home,” she said.
The other program is the coalition’s Grandparent Connection, which supports grandparents who are the legal guardians of minor children.
“The child’s natural parent (may be unable to) care for them for a variety of reasons including mental health issues, addiction, incarceration or abandonment,” Spraetz said. “We focus on providing stability for those families and focus on issues that may arise from the child’s past experiences.”
While both programs receive government and foundation grants, those sources never fully support the programs. That’s where Taste of the Vine comes in. The proceeds from the ticket sales offer support for Healthy Families and Grandparent Connection. It also helps creates financial stability for the organization as a whole.
And the Taste of the Vine gala is now on the horizon. It will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. March 20 at Frederica Golf Club’s clubhouse and outdoor pavilion on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $200 per person.
Guests will enjoy tastings of high-quality wines curated by local sommeliers Ryan McLoughlin of Sea Island and George Jackson of the Frederica Golf Club. There will also be an online silent auction and live auction. Entertainment will be provided by the local band, Three of Us.
“I think Taste of the Vine is a lovely opportunity to spend an evening out that’s fun and relaxing while still knowing that you are supporting vital community programs like ours,” she said.
“I’m looking forward to talking with our supporters and am excited that we have such amazing silent and live auction this year. No more pushing and shoving and writing and trying to get the highest bid ... now guests will be able to not only begin bidding several days before the event, they can also do it anywhere through an app on their phone. The live auction is not to be missed and has some priceless items for bid.”
This springtime soiree is a win-win for those looking for an evening out while also giving back to an important cause.
“Everyone has had to isolate for so long due to the pandemic. We are social beings and long for connection. What better way than doing it through Taste of the Vine?,” Spraetz said.