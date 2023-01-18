Creating a safe home for children is the only true mission of the Coastal Coalition for Kids. But carrying it out costs money.
Their solution — Taste of the Vine, an annual event at Frederica Golf Club.
As the name would suggest, Taste of the Vine is all about tasting wine — cabernets, pinot noirs and chardonnays galore, said Christine Couchman, the coalition’s director of development. The lineup features several signature Frederica Golf Club wines as well, which is apt as the club hosts the event.
“It has become an event people don’t want to miss,” she said.
It’s scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 25 at Frederica’s clubhouse, with music provided by local 80s rock band Squirt Gun. Tickets are on sale now at cc4children.org/events. Couchman said Taste of the Vine is also a chance for the coalition to recognize every person and organization that sponsors its mission.
“It’s a thank-you to those partners,” Couchman said. “They receive wine to take home with them, tickets to the event so they can invite their friends, family and colleagues and have fun with them.”
Sponsorships — named for different wines, for the most part — range from the $500 chardonnay sponsorship to the $10,000 presenting sponsor level.
All the money raised goes toward the mission of helping to create stable, safe homes for children. The coalition does a little of everything, from teaching the very basics of parenting to giving in-home early learning training to parents and grandparents and connecting those guardians with whatever services or resources they might need — from car seats to blankets.
“We’re always looking for others to partner with us to invest in the families and children in the community,” Couchman said.
Stable households are the result of stable families, she explained, and stable families are the bedrock of a strong community. It follows that an investment in creating solid homes is an investment in every area of the community, from safety and culture to the economy.
It’s a sad fact of life that not all parents are ready for the responsibility of raising a child. Sometimes that leads to an abusive household, and to children growing up in foster care. Couchman said it’s the coalition’s desire to preempt those issues before they can take root.
“We keep kids out of foster care and abusive situations,” Couchman said. “Oftentimes those parents or grandparents haven’t had training and they don’t know what to do.”
While Couchman has only been with the coalition for around a year, she’s already personally seen the success stories it can create. One she recalls in particular: She was able to observe the transformation from a single parent with no caregiving skills, disinterested in her own daughter, to a happy and hardworking mother of two.
“That mother now is smiling and working full-time. That’s why we’re there, is to see the success of those families,” Couchman said. “It’s exciting to me. This program is successful and sustainable.”
The coalition provides multiple programs to help. Via the First Steps program, parents and guardians can get the help of a specialist to provide mentorship in parenting skills. Healthy Families helps with early brain development while Grandparent Connection is part support group, counseling service and tutoring programs aimed at grandparents raising their grandchildren.
“Our goal is that any families that have need of learning, parenting or grandparenting skills can reach out to us,” Couchman said. “We appreciate our sponsors who have that same vision.”
Along with sponsorships, the coalition is also looking for more silent auction items.
For more information, contact Couchman at christine@cc4children.org or 970-470-0003.