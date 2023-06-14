Plates that grace tables not only feed bodies, they also nourish souls. And the types of food that have come to define the Gullah Geechee have done just that.

Throughout the years, the dishes have helped sustain generations through a myriad of trials and triumphs. It began on the shores of Lowcountry, Coastal Georgia and South Carolina following the end of the Civil War. There, formerly enslaved Africans began to build new lives after their release from bondage. As they shaped their future, they came to develop a number of distinctive traditions, some woven in from their African roots and others developed due to their new circumstances.

