Plates that grace tables not only feed bodies, they also nourish souls. And the types of food that have come to define the Gullah Geechee have done just that.
Throughout the years, the dishes have helped sustain generations through a myriad of trials and triumphs. It began on the shores of Lowcountry, Coastal Georgia and South Carolina following the end of the Civil War. There, formerly enslaved Africans began to build new lives after their release from bondage. As they shaped their future, they came to develop a number of distinctive traditions, some woven in from their African roots and others developed due to their new circumstances.
Elisia Scott, a member of the St. Simons African America Heritage Coalition, says these men and women created a new tapestry of traditions.
“(The culture) is all of the songs they sing, the food they have,” Scott explains.
Sharing that has become a mission of the local coalition. In recent years, one of the ways they’ve offered that cultural exchange is through the annual Taste of Gullah fundraiser and food festival.
There’s a lot to love about the event, but Scott says she most enjoys hearing the stories of African American history in the Golden Isles.
“It’s a good, fun time. There will be live music, dancing, singing, lots of performances,” says Scott, who serves as one of the organizers.
The menu, of course, will be front and center. And Scott says it will be varied.
Some of the items will include collard greens, barbecue chicken, pulled pork, shrimp gumbo, corn, cornbread, peas, rice, fried okra, grits and more, all prepared by Southern Soul Barbeque and Luvenia’s Catering. The evening will also feature an array of desserts.
She adds that the festival will feature plenty of food for those with dietary restrictions or allergies.
A Taste of Gullah will return in its third incarnation from 5 to 7 p.m. this Friday. It will be held at the historic Harrington School at 291 South Harrington Road on St. Simons Island.
In addition to the food, there will be a tour of the historic schoolhouse and education on the history of the Gullah Geechee culture in the Isles.
Like Scott, Emory Rooks also relishes sharing this powerful history.
A former student at the old Harrington Grade School in the 1950s, Rooks offers his personal experience and the history of the area’s Black population.
He’s at the school Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every week and welcomes anyone who wants to hear more about the school’s legacy.
The school, which serves as a backdrop for the festival, is the perfect location for the event. Rooks is looking forward to seeing people of all backgrounds join together around tables to share both a meal and their heritage.
“It’s a combination of soul food and regular standard cuisine,” Rooks said. “It brings people together.”
All funds from the program go toward supporting the cultural education center at the school. Originally constructed for St. Simon’s African American students in the 1920s, the school served as a focal point for many Black childhoods. The school’s necessity came to an end with desegregation and in 1968 students at the Harrington School began attending St. Simons Elementary School. The schoolhouse became a day care center for two years afterward.
It continued to serve as a hub for African American families and festivities, Scott said, but encroachment by developers and rising property values resulting from St. Simons’ gradual transformation into a tourist spot caused some concern that the memory of what was would be lost. The schoolhouse, now a cultural center, records the memories of the Black community of freed slaves that called the Harrington area home for many generations. Back during the building’s days as a school, it was primarily carpenters and sawmill workers who sent their kids to the school, per U.S. Census data.
In 2011, the schoolhouse was at risk of demolition and placed on the Georgia Trust’s Places in Peril list. The heritage coalition and the Friends of Harrington School raised over $300,000 to save it, Scott said.
The coalition’s mission is “to educate, preserve and revitalize African American heritage and culture” on St. Simons Island. Per the organization’s website, many Black landowners were pressured by development interests into selling their homes and, as a result, multiple historic structures have been demolished in favor of subdivisions, and the coalition does its best to stop, or at least slow, that encroachment.
Tickets to the event are $40. To purchase tickets or find more information about Taste of Gullah, find the event on eventbrite.com. For more information on the Harrington School or the St. Simons African America Heritage Coalition, visit ssiheritagecoalition.org.