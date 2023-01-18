A Taste of Glynn, a fundraiser for Amity House and Hope House, was held Sunday at the King and Prince Resort on St. Simons Island. Area restaurants and resorts offered food samples during the event and awards were given for various categories. Those include:
International: ECHO, first place; Sea Island, second place.
Coastal Flair: Oaks on the River, first place; Harris Teeter, second.
Comfort Food: ECHO, first; The Canopy Restaurant, second.
Barbecue: South of Heaven, first place.
Dessert: Wee Pub, Jekyll Island, first; Small Cakes, second.
Tablescape: Harris Teeter.
People’s Choice: Wee Pub, Jekyll Island, first; Harris Teeter, second.