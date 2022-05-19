Speaking again at the 31st annual Taps at Twilight tribute is a bigger honor than Lt. Col. Steve Bolton, Hunter Army Airfield Commander, feels he deserves.
Taps at Twilight, set for May 30 in the Glynn County Casino on St. Simons Island, is a unique Memorial Day service, Bolton said. He explained that the tribute allows us to reaffirm what we stand for as Americans and teach future generations.
“It is a great opportunity to build community,” Bolton said.
Bolton, who is returning to speak by popular request, described the 2021 service as respectful while also warm and neighborly. He said that he and his wife felt welcomed by the members of the Golden Isles community who talked with them after the tribute.
Presented by the Rotary Club of St. Simons, Taps at Twilight began in 1991 as a local tribute to honor the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our country along with those who have served and still serve in the military today.
“It is a great day for remembrance,” said Mack Mattingly, former U.S. senator and longtime attendee of Taps at Twilight.
Honored to speak at the 2003 service, Mattingly remembers looking out at the crowd in attendance — the audience was made up of not only veterans but of people who had the spirit of America in their hearts.
The Golden Isles Community Band will perform patriotic music beginning at 5:45 p.m. before the program. The invocation will be given by the Rev. Kenny Grant, teaching pastor at Community Church in Brunswick.
The program also includes performances by Scott Townley playing the bagpipe and Michael Hulet singing the national anthem. Leslie Mattingly will sing “God Bless America” and the trumpet for Taps will be played by Ann Marie Stirewait of The Golden Isles Brass Choir.
Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to the service as seating is not provided.