It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And while it looks a little differently in 2020, there’s still plenty of decking the halls happening.
Fun, festive decorations and lights certainly add to the holiday magic, but there are plenty of risks involved that can come along with it. Just ask Jud Williams.
The director of physical therapy for Optim Therapy says they see several patients with injuries that stem from holiday hanging and heavy lifting. Williams notes that falls can also be a cause for concern and caution.
“We do see those injuries during the holidays. Falling off ladders is probably the biggest thing,” he stated.
That, it goes without saying, can be incredibly dangerous. To help prevent a fall, Williams stresses avid decorators to proceed with caution.
“Most people know the number one rule — never climb to the top of the ladder. And, it is important to always have a second person holding the base of the ladder for you,” he said.
Depending on the height, falls from ladders can cause everything from broken bones to serious strains and back injuries. The latter, he says, is one of the common things that he and his staff treat most often — back pain.
John Sarzier, MD, one of Optim Neurosurgery’s fellowship-trained surgeons agrees, “That’s always a big one,” he said. “We see a lot of low back injuries during the holidays.”
Those may not all come from falls, though. A variety of situations can create low back pain. Repetitive motion — that is often experienced in hanging or removing decorations — is another culprit.
“That can also be overhead lifting that happens when hanging decorations. It can create shoulder or back pain. The way to prevent that is to work in smaller increments of time,” Williams commented. “Always maintain a good posture when you’re working too.”
Optim providers also treat a lot of patients for pain associated with lifting heavy objects improperly or with a jerking or twisting motion.
“The best way to protect against back pain from decorating or moving things is to make sure you have a straight back when you lift. Use the power of your legs and keep whatever you are lifting close to your center of gravity,” explained Sarzier. “Always avoid doing any kind of awkward twisting or pivoting. We often see back injuries when people are carrying heavier loads.”
Twisting and pivoting types of movements can cause disruption to the discs that run along the spine. Discs serve as cushions in the space between the bones of the backbone and can easily become misplaced or injured. Luckily, Optim has a variety of top professionals and innovative modalities that can help.
In addition to Optim’s extensively trained physical therapy providers, Optim Health System also offers a number of board-certified orthopedic and neurosurgery surgeons who can access and treat injuries at any point in the body. The team operates at multiple locations in the state — including at a clinic in Brunswick.
Whatever the ailment, Williams and Sarzier both agree, the specialized expertise and experience Optim provides can best help get a patient back to living life at its fullest. The sooner one takes the step toward healing, the better off they’ll be.
“Once you’re injured, early intervention is key. The longer you wait the more likely it is that you will develop a chronic injury,” Sarzier said.
• To set up a consultation with Dr. Sarzier call 912-342-7112.