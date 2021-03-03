Like many, Tanya Sergey is in the midst of observing Lent. But rather than giving something up for the 40-day period prior to Easter, the owner of A Moveable Feast decided to add some healthy habits instead.
“Lots of people give up something for Lent, be it red meat, alcohol, sweets, etc. While for some it is in accordance with their religious practices, for others, it is a second chance to fulfill those unrealized New Year’s resolutions,” she said.
“Personally, I am already a vegetarian. I like my wine and I don’t do sweets, so I am adding, not subtracting. My goal is to go the gym five days a week and do 25 pushups a day for 40 days.”
Sergey is off to a good start, and she wants to help her customers meet their goals, as well. The easiest way for her to offer that support is through her menu.
A Moveable Feast, located at 1178 Chapel Hill Road in Brunswick, always offers a selection of healthy options, many of which can be customized to be meat-free, or at least red meat-free. That certainly comes in handy for those observing dietary restrictions during this time.
“We feature abundant salads with salmon, tuna (sashimi or white albacore), chicken, egg salad or cheese,” she said, listing some of the dishes.
“I run a variety of hot entrees daily that feature proteins that are not red meat, for example, a big Greek salad with honey broiled salmon and homemade pita bread.”
Sergey says that one of the most popular items is the restaurant’s Power Mix sauté, which offers an easy way for customers to get their daily veggies.
“That has 10 vegetables and quinoa,” she said. “If you haven’t tried it, it will be your new favorite. And of course we have burgers — juicy and flavorful — for our hardcore carnivores.”
Sergey relishes the opportunity to help diners to explore flavors. She periodically hosts wine or beer tastings (accompanied by a meal) throughout the year. In fact, one of those is coming up in two weeks.
“We have a great St. Patrick’s Day wine/beer dinner (either dine-in or take out), on Wednesday, March 17th, which features four courses and wine and beer pairings,” she said.
“We also are doing a Passover takeout dinner for our Jewish friends and a takeout Easter dinner that can be easily reheated in your own home. We are still extremely COVID aware and strive to make amazing food both here at the restaurant, and available for our customers in their homes. The best way to keep up on our upcoming events is to check our website at amfrestaurant.com.”
Just as she serves up both Passover and Easter meals, Sergey also focuses on food that can be tailored to tastes and preferences. And she’s keen to share a meal that appeals to carnivores and vegans alike — tacos.
Whether made with shrimp or veggies alone, it’s something Sergey has made every week since opening the restaurant’s doors five years ago.
“We have done blackened shrimp tacos with lime slaw and avocado/mango salsa and Mexican rice every Friday,” she said.
“It is definitely a fan favorite. This is a paired down version without the shrimp that is so fresh, flavorful and satisfying. It can be made easily by a chef of any level.”
The tacos are also a good example of how Sergey incorporates multiple flavors into her meals. It’s an easy yet flavorful recipe for those who want to try it on their own.
“I remember reading many years ago that Elizabeth Taylor used to layer her perfumes so that her scent would unfold like a story,” she said.
“That is how I like to cook — fresh herbs, citrus, fragrant oils and savory accents. I design each dish — hot entrees, salads, sandwiches or soups alike — to satisfy the diner on many taste levels. I do believe that even something as simple as lunch should be a taste and texture journey.”
Vegan Tacos:
Coleslaw mixture
6 inch flour tortillas
1 bag coleslaw mix, roughly chopped
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
• Mix all together in a bowl
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 tsp wasabi paste
Juice of 1 fresh lime
1/4 cup cilantro, finely chopped
1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped
1 mango, peeled and cubed
2 avocados, cubed
Salt and pepper to taste
• Mix these items together in a bowl and set aside.
Rice mixture
1 cup basmati rice
2 cups water
2 tsp salt
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 tablespoon cumin
1 can corn kernels, drained
1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 jalapeno seeded and finely chopped
1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped
2 cups fresh spinach leaves
Directions for rice mixture
Sauté jalapeños and onion in a large sauce pan. Add salt and cumin. Add rice and stir to coat. Add water and heat on high until boiling, reduce to simmer for 12 minutes or until liquid has evaporated. Add corn, black beans and spinach.
Heat oven to 350 and pop tortillas onto oven rack for 30 seconds. Remove and plate — two per person — place a heaping spoon of coleslaw mixture. Shake out extra juice on tortilla, top with salsa and serve with side of rice. Enjoy!