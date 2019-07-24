Taco Tuesdays at Fuze Frozen Yogurt

As August draws near and back to school commercials start popping up during regular scheduled programing, kids might start to worry about getting away from the beach and back to the classroom.
Fortunately, ice cream is a great way to beat the back to school blues, and Fuse Frozen Yogurt in Brunswick has put its own sweet, sugary spin on Taco Tuesdays.
The local dessert shop sells “ice cream tacos” each Tuesday, and sometimes on Wednesdays if there are any ingredients leftover.
Instead of meat and tortillas, fresh homemade waffle cone and frozen custard from the shop’s custard bar are used to create this unique treat. In lieu of salsa and cilantro, syrups and sprinkles garnish the dessert.
To the fans of traditional ice cream and tacos, combining the two into a singular confection may seem odd and unappetizing, but Fuse Catering Manager Brie Henshaw said that they’re wildly popular with the kids. They rarely have any left to sell by the end of the night on Tuesdays.
Henshaw said she can’t take credit for coming up with the idea of an ice cream taco, but she was the one who lobbied for it to be added to the menu at Fuse.
“We had seen it done before, and we’ve always wanted to try it out ourselves,” Henshaw said.
The great thing about a taco of any kind is that it offers limitless customization options. At Fuse, customers can get their taco filled with custard flavors such as lemon blueberry, cookie dough, s’mores, chocolate peanut butter and even Froot Loops.
The ice cream tacos are only available at the Fuse’s location in Brunswick, which also offers birthday party options.
For kids who want to celebrate their latest trip around the sun with a marathon dessert feast, there’s an all-you-can-eat frozen yogurt and toppings party option that lasts for an hour and a half.
For obvious reasons, Henshaw said this option is a favorite.
“Usually, kids are told they can’t get seconds,” Henshaw said. “But at these parties they can have as much as they want.”
Another party option puts the birthday boy or girl in an apron behind the counter, where they get to tour the store’s kitchen, learn different culinary terms and even make their own dessert pops and ice cream.
Henshaw said that she wants people to know that Fuse is far more versatile than other dessert shops when it comes to providing both fun experiences and sweet treats.
“We’re not just a yogurt shop,” Henshaw said. “We’ve got ice cream, gelato, really something for everyone.”