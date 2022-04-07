Whether it’s a breakup ballad or a rousing rock song, a classical opera or stirring gospel, one thing holds true: Music heals what ails you.
It’s something that Michelle Merrill has always known.
But the conductor and music director for the Coastal Symphony of Georgia says that it was reaffirmed for her when the group’s performances returned after a pandemic hiatus.
Of course, the symphony, like so many other organizations, found ways to carry on through the darkest days and early lockdowns. They offered scaled down versions of their concerts — held outdoors — in 2020. They resumed their “regular programming” in November 2021, opting to stage their shows in the expansive auditorium at Wesley United Methodist Church on St. Simons, which offered more space to spread out.
Merrill says since the restart, the regular season meant a lot to both the musicians and audiences.
“I have found our audiences to be incredibly enthusiastic about coming to see live music inside again. Also, since we needed to use a smaller number of people at the beginning of the year, we were able to explore some chamber music repertoire that many audience members may not have ever heard before,” she said.
“Additionally, since we performed our first two concerts at Wesley United Methodist Church, we reached a few new patrons who didn’t even know that the symphony existed, and subsequently bought tickets for the rest of the year.”
And that year will soon be coming to a close. The symphony’s final concert will be held at 8 p.m. Monday at Brunswick High School. Merrill says this particular show will be the perfect way to end the season, one whose theme certainly seems to encapsulate the times — Light and Dark.
It will begin with “D’un matin de printemps” or “Of a Spring Morning” by Lili Boulanger. It is described as an “evocative 20th century piece written with a fresh, joyful character.” And Merrill is particularly excited to share the work of another female composer, one of her goals during her selection process.
“Due to the fact that women composers were mostly relegated to the sidelines, not heard in the concert hall until recently. The piece is translated as ‘Of a Spring Morning’ and is sprightly and beautiful,” she said.
That strong, feminine energy will continue during the second piece, Pēteris Vasks, “Cello Concerto No. 1.” Though penned by Vasks a Latvian male composer, the concert will feature a solo by Christine Lamprea, a dynamic young cellist and an artist of color.
“I worked with Christine a few years back in West Virginia, and have been wanting to bring her to the Golden Isles for some time now, and the Vasks is a technical and emotional showcase that is not to be missed,” Merrill said.
Vasks grew up in Latvia, a country torn by violence and cruelty under Joseph Stalin. His score conjures sense of freedom and protest, which will, no doubt, resonate with audiences today.
The final section will be a powerful one — Brahms Symphony No. 4. Each melody evolves seamlessly from a haunting theme that weaves its way through fanfares, horn calls, searching melodies in the strings and thundering timpani. Some critics believe it to be Brahms’ greatest work.
“Who can resist Brahms’ final Symphony? It is a favorite of both musicians and audiences alike,” Merrill said.
While this year’s performance season is coming to an end, it’s by no means the close to the organization’s calendar. In fact its annual fundraiser, Cabaret.
This year’s theme will be a light and fun one — Escape to Margaritaville, à la Jimmy Buffett. It is set for 6 p.m. May 20 at the King and Prince on St. Simons Island.
“It’s a great way to see others, celebrate, and give back to the symphony, which has been steadily giving concerts and performing community events throughout it all,” Merrill said.
“It is also one of the symphony’s biggest fundraisers, and helps us continue our mission to bring music to all in the Golden Isles.”