Michelle Merrill’s spring season is in full swing. The conductor and music director for the Coastal Symphony of Georgia has been frequently traveling to work with various symphonies and orchestras around the country.
“I’ve been somewhere just about every week. April was very busy. Sometimes, I’m doing solo trips and other times with my family, but it’s definitely been a whirlwind ... I’ve been to Long Island, Houston, Syracuse, and regionally, to Hilton Head,” she said. “But it’s the fun thing about being a conductor. You get to go and bring back ideas for new music of course, but also for marketing. And you get to meet some really inspirational people.”
Things are busy on the homefront too. The symphony is gearing up to close out its season with its final performance on Monday. Merrill says that this year has been a celebration of bringing music back in full following the pandemic.
“(This season) was the first time that we were all back together since the pandemic started. It’s been really great. We did some smaller chamber ensembles and orchestras along the way but we came back in full force this year,” she said. “We’ve gotten some new audience members from some of those smaller performances, like those we did at Wesley. I think our patrons like that intimate feel.”
For their final concert of the year, however, they will be going big — both in the size of the orchestra and the sound it shares. That’s because the pieces Merrill selected for the spring program embrace endurance and resilience.
It will begin with Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Something for the Dark,” followed by Carl Reinecke’s “Flute Concerto in D Major.” The evening will close with Dimitri Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5.” The latter was written at the height of Stalin’s purges, a time of anxiety, fear and death in the former Soviet Union.
“The big, meaty piece of this is Shostakovich’s ‘Symphony No. 5,’ which I think that symphony 5s are usually favorites, Beethoven’s 5th and Mahler’s 5th for instance. But Shostakovich’s fifth is interesting because it was published after Stalin kind of put the hammer down on his fourth symphony. So in a way it was about appeasing the master, but I think there’s also a little of his rye within it,” she said.
“I think it’s a little tongue and cheek. It’s almost like he was sticking out his tongue at the establishment. Stalin actually loved it and thought it’s exactly what Russian music should be.”
While that will be the grand finale, the other pieces are equally important. Reinecke’s work was his last concerto composed before his death in 1910. The concerto will be performed by Les Roettges, the symphony’s principal flutist. Merrill expects that audience members will be mesmerized by his skill.
“It’s really a show-stopper,” she said. “Les is a showman and his fingers move so fast.”
And of course, Snider’s piece is another that Merrill loves.
“I paired these with ‘Something for the Dark,’ which was written for the Detroit Symphony. It’s about Detroit rising from the ashes, but I think it goes deeper than that, especially now that we’re coming out of COVID,” she said. “It’s very poignant. I’ve done it two other times and it’s always something the audience connects with.”
Creating the connection between audiences and the music is the driving force behind Merrill’s work. She feels that this combination of composers and themes will help bring the year to a close with a sense of catharsis.
“It’s so incredible to hear live music, especially at a concert like this where there is so much sound coming at you. You’re feeling it and feeling the vibrations,” she said. “This music is all about survival and getting back to regular life. Music brings us together and this concert has something for everyone ... beauty, intensity and showmanship. It’s a lot of really great music with a lot of sound, which is my favorite thing.”