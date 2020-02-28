Symphony concert to feature work by female composer

Michelle Merrill is a trendsetter. But it’s not her clothing or accessories that attract attention — it’s the fact that she’s a female conductor, something that is becoming more and more prevalent throughout the world of symphonic music.
And she’s made a point to introduce the Isles to exciting, modern composers who are making a mark today.
“I think, in general, female composers are becoming more and more popular in our society. It’s similar to the way that, in years passed, you wouldn’t have seen a female violinist but now, you don’t think twice. They are some of the best in the world with women like Hillary Hahn,” Merrill said. “So, it’s slowly changing for us.”
Merrill, who’s led the Coastal Symphony of Georgia since 2018, is always looking for cutting edge pieces to pair with timeless treasures. She will do that again for an upcoming concert, slated for 8 p.m. Monday at the Brunswick High School auditorium.
The symphony’s third show of the season will feature works by present-day composers Jessie Montgomery and Caroline Shaw. Merrill notes that she didn’t select them simply because they were women — she chose them for their powerful work.
“They are really good pieces, and I think they fit really well with the others that we’re doing from Haydn and Mozart,” she said. “That’s why I chose them — not just because they’re women, but they are offering new approaches to music- making.”
The two offer unique perspectives, as well. Montgomery is an African American from New York who champions the cause of diversity in music through her work with the Sphinx Organization, based in Detroit. The symphony will play her short yet powerful piece, “Starburst.”
“It’s only three minutes long ... it explores what a starburst would look like in musical terms — the colors and the space,” Merrill said.
The other female composer whose works they will share is Caroline Shaw, a vocalist, violinist and the youngest Pulitzer Prize winner (only 30 years old) for music in history. The symphony will play her piece “Entr’acte.”
“It’s visually beautiful to watch in addition to being a wonderful piece to hear. There are some extended techniques used so we will talk about those just a bit in the show, but there’s a part that sounds more like sandpaper than string harmonics so it’s very interesting,” Merrill said.
“Another thing I love about these two women is that they were two of 19 female composers commissioned by the New York Philharmonic to write pieces in 2019 for the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage movement.”
Together, Shaw and Montgomery offer new and stimulating music that Merrill has paired with the two pillars of classical music, Haydn and Mozart. Monday’s concert will begin with the former’s Symphony No. 84 in E-flat major.
“It is one of his works that doesn’t have an official name ... like ‘Drumroll’ or ‘London.’ So it may be one that many people haven’t heard before,” she said. “But Haydn is really the father of the symphonic form. In fact, he was called ‘Papa Haydn.’ Overall, it’s a really a great way to showcase the talent we have in the orchestra.”
The final half of concert will be all Mozart, featuring his Symphony No. 84 in E-flat major. That, Merrill says, will end the concert with a bang.
“The second half is all Mozart. It’s one of his last three symphonies, and it begins very stoically but it ends with a bang and it features the woodbines,” she said.
This performance, as with the two previous, will focus on color in the classical world, continuing the theme of the Kaleidoscope that has flowed through the symphony’s season. Merrill is looking forward to these final shows as a way to continue the idea of “seeing sound.” The final concert of the 2019 to 2020 season will be held on April 13 and will include multiple pieces such as “Purple Rhapsody” by Joan Tower and “The White Peacock” by Charles Tomlinson Griffes.
“It’s so crazy to think that now we’re almost half way through the season. But I think that we’ve done a good job, so far, of showcasing orchestral colors as well as the talents of our orchestra. And I think we’ve done a lot to show different styles and great orchestral writings that have or will stand the test of time,” she said.