As the sun beams down on the Pier Village, people looking for a sweet treat flock to St. Simons Sweets.
Some customers roam throughout the shop, deciding on some sugary goodness: fudge, pralines, chocolate, cookies — the list goes on. But one family doesn’t pause to wonder. Instead, the three head straight toward the coolest prize — ice cream.
Almost immediately, Danny Daniels orders his favorite, peach cobbler. But his wife, Cindy Daniels, and grandson, AJ Buttinghausen, stay behind, inspecting each flavor.
Once the worker picks up a metal scoop, the waltz begins.
The scoop joins the peach cobbler, and the two gracefully move together. Advancing the dance, the scoop sweeps the peach cobbler up into a twirl. When the move transitions into a dip, the two part ways. The peach cobbler emerges with a gown. Taking the cone, Danny Daniels concludes the ice cream waltz with a bite.
As Danny Daniels chows down, AJ tries a few different samples, then decides on berry superman. AJ jumps and dances as the worker queues up the ice cream waltz again.
“It’s cool. It’s refreshing. The product’s good,” Danny Daniels said, eating the ice cream.
July celebrates National Ice Cream Month, but ice cream at St. Simons Sweets remains a favorite all summer long, the owner, Sharon Clark, said.
“We try to do all our ice cream from scratch, and that’s what sets it apart,” Clark said.
She said pecan pie is a popular ice cream flavor this summer. While competitors would use syrup and crushed pecans, the sweet shop actually makes the pecan pie and then chops it up into the ice cream.
“Nobody else can do that. Nobody else has a bakery in their ice cream place that they’re actually baking what goes in it and making their ice cream. They’re using the syrups,” Clark said.
Her stance on quality ingredients does not come without a challenge. As ingredient prices spike, more sweet shops begin to use syrups. She said she could save money using syrups, but it’s these quality ingredients that send a line out the door.
“This is more my hobby,” she said, smiling.
When Clark moved to St. Simons in 2005, she did not plan to open a sweet shop.
After 10 years working for the railroad, Clark and her husband owned a transportation business where they bought and sold heavy equipment.
“When I turned 40, I said, ‘I want to do something womanly.’ I’m so tired of being in a man’s world,” she said, laughing.
Using some of her aunt’s dessert recipes, she opened St. Simons Sweets.
Now, with lines out the door, Clark said the majority of customers are tourists on vacation.
“It’s so exciting to work in the village because you feel like you’re on vacation. … And everybody’s happy on vacation,” she said.
At the end of August, Clark said customers should expect to see summer-themed treats change to fall and Halloween themes.
St. Simons Sweets also offers catering and was recently added to DoorDash.