In the movie “Forrest Gump,” there is a heart wrenching scene where 5-year-old Jenny, Forrest’s friend, prays as the two of them are running into a cornfield to hide from her drunken father: “Dear God, make me a bird so I can fly far, far away from here.”
Jenny lived with an alcoholic father who had abused her, and even though he was arrested the next day and Jenny went to live with someone else, her struggles over what he did to her were just beginning. In fact, the movie reveals that Jenny spends the rest of her life trying to recover from the damage.
In a scene years later, Jenny and Forrest, now adults in their 30s, come upon the old abandoned shack where she grew up. Suddenly, Jenny comes face to face with the painful memories of her father she has tried to bury. She bursts into tears, and then begins to vent her anger by hurling rocks at the old shack. When she can find no more rocks, she removes her shoes and throws them at the dilapidated house. Finally, she falls to ground sobbing.
As Forrest reflects upon the scene he says, “Sometimes I guess there just aren’t enough rocks.” Perhaps you have found yourself resonating with what Forrest said as you consider some of the pain and hurt you have suffered. Perhaps you have been verbally, physically or sexually abused;
experienced the wrenching pain of a divorce; grew up in a chaotic home with an alcoholic parent; or lost a loved one in a senseless accident. Maybe you have been deeply hurt in a relationship or have felt the aching loneliness of abandonment. Were you born with a physical handicap or ridiculed as a child by siblings and other children? Could it be that you were treated unfairly in a work situation or betrayed by people in our church?
Like Jenny, deep-seated pain and anger may still fester in our hearts. At times we find ourselves shaking a clenched fist toward heaven as a raging voice within cries out, “God, it isn’t fair! It’s not right. What did I do to deserve this?” We agree with Forrest Gump: “Sometimes there just aren’t enough rocks.”
There is an invitation that comes from the cross of Jesus Christ. He calls us to come with Him to
Calvary and stand beneath His cross. Gaze there at the twisted, tortured figure hanging there as one cursed by God. Consider the broken, bleeding Son of God. And let’s reflect upon our hurts and wounds in light of his. There is healing power in the cross of Jesus Christ.
Make no mistake. Bringing our pain and hurts to the cross is not simply praying a few bold prayers for healing which will automatically solve everything. The cross itself demonstrates that for the complex problem of evil and suffering there is no simplistic, quick fix method of restoration and healing — even for God. Jesus’ crucified body was resurrected and glorified, but he still bore the scars from his wounds. In fact, his scars have become his identifying marks. Songwriter Michael Card says, he is known by his scars. And it will always be that way. His scars are permanent — they are eternal.
While I can’t promise you a quick fix from all pain, there is nothing more healing and
therapeutic than learning to bring our hurts to the cross of Christ. The cross illumines our hurts. It sheds light on them. In one sense, bringing your hurts is quite simple. There is healing and strength in these nail scarred hands. And one hymn says, “Free to all, a healing stream, flows from Calvary’s mountain.” There is forgiveness, healing, deliverance and freedom at the cross. By his stripes (wounds) we are healed (Isaiah 53).
In another sense, bringing our hurts to the cross is difficult. Some of us have become guarded, creating walls to keep others out so we will not get hurt again. We might believe lies that God doesn’t care — at least about us — and will not heal us. We may have resentment and bitterness towards our offenders, our God, and even ourselves. These are issues we must deal with in order to find freedom. I promise you this though — there is no safer place to do this than at the foot of the cross in the presence of Jesus. He died for you. He died for those who sinned against you. He took all of the wrath of God against sin, and all of the anger and injustice of humanity in himself. It crushed Him. And then … he arose with healing in his wings.
Come with me to the foot of the cross and find healing in Jesus name! And that’s the Word.