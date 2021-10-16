I’ve got this problem I can’t seem to quite get to go away. It’s been an issue I have had to deal with for years and years. Just when I think the issue is taken care of, it seems that I have to face it once again. This problem seems to follow me around wherever I go. I would truly love to put an end to this problem once and for all, but I can’t.
Do you know what my problem is? Well it’s me — me, myself, and I. I have discovered over the years that my worst problem stares back at me in the mirror every morning. I can’t blame anyone else. I tend to be my own worst problem.
I am not hopeless. I am still growing, and the Lord is still working in me and on me. If I am honest though, there are thoughts, attitudes, and judgments that still pop up more often than I would like. There are days when I am critical of others, judgmental, prideful and greedy. Some days I lack self-control and discipline. Other days, jealousy, lust, and anger pop up. I still struggle with selfishness and insecurities. I know. I know. It’s bad, isn’t it? I don’t even have to try real hard to do these things. They come to me pretty naturally at times.
I will understand if you want to quit reading this column from a self-professed sinner, but something tells me that you might be able to relate to my problem. You most likely have the same “worst problem.” Well sort of … Not me though. I imagine you struggle sometimes with you.
The Bible tells us the primary cause of our problem. Our tendency to do the wrong thing is due to our sin nature and our “flesh.” Thankfully, Jesus died for our sin, and He does give us a new nature and makes us new creations in Christ. The Spirit lives inside every Christian, but we still have this struggle with the flesh. The flesh is the power of sin that is still a holdover from our sinful nature. As long as we are living in human bodies impacted by the fall of humanity through sin, we will be plagued with this internal war with ungodly desires.
Our flesh gets us into all kinds of problems. We do things that aren’t good for us. We respond the wrong way when we get hurt. We react the wrong way to people at times. And the bad news is that we will always be stuck with our sinful flesh. We will never stop being tripped up and tempted by sin completely until we get to heaven. Even the apostle Paul admitted his own powerlessness at times to do the right thing. He said, “I don’t understand myself at all. For I really want to do what’s right, but I can’t. I do what I don’t want to do” (Romans 7:15). Does this sound vaguely familiar to you at all? Once I was talking to someone who said with as much sincerity as possible, “I really am a Christian. I just screw up a lot.” This guy truly desired to follow Christ, but just had a knack for making bad choices and decisions. Can you relate?
So what is the answer? I see three possible options. First, we can pretend like we are good people and everything is fine. We can convince ourselves that we are really good people and do not struggle with sin. We are not perfect, but at least we are not Hitler or Osama bin Laden. We fool ourselves into thinking we are better than we are.
The second option is just to try harder. Many do it this way thinking that a little more will power will win the day. They usually are a continual cycle of feeling good only to be followed by defeat.
Well, the third option is just to give up. Just give up. I do not mean to quit seeking Jesus. I mean surrender. Surrender to Him and acknowledge that you cannot live the life He wants you to live. When you realized that you can’t, you begin to discover that He can. He can help you by His power to live the life God has called you to live. God gives grace to the humble. So humble yourself and seek His help and his power. Give up. Surrender. That is the only path to victory over the flesh. And that’s the Word.