Dr. David Sedory is an orthopedic surgeon who also served in the military, being deployed to Afghanistan in 2011. He specializes in arthroscopy surgery for the hip.

David M. Sedory M.D.’s life has a common theme — service. A soldier and a surgeon, he has dedicated his dual career to his patients and his country.

His journey began in Tampa, Fla. where he was first introduced to the world of medicine.

