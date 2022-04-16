COVID-19 put an hold on many things — annual events, beloved traditions and even simple family gatherings — but 2022 marks the return of one of the big ones: the Easter sunrise service at the St. Simons Island Pier.
“Easter followed the shutdown of most churches,” said Rhonda Hambright, director of the St. Simons Presbyterian Church’s music ministry. “March 15 was the date everybody kind of shut down.”
It’s been an annual tradition for as long as Hambright as lived in the Isles — since 1983. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancelation of the sunrise service, among many other church functions, in early 2020. Conditions did not look favorable enough in 2021 to bring the service back either, said the Rev. Annie Franklin Arvin, pastor at St. Simons Presbyterian.
The service will begin at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
“I think most us have this memory of Ash Wednesday being the last thing we all did together before the got the news and made wise decisions at the time to stop meeting together normally,” Arvin said.
As with past years, Presbyterians, Baptists, St. Simons Community Church, Christian Renewal and multiple Methodist churches, among others, come together to celebrate one of history’s more momentous occasions for believers — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The story goes like so: After being nailed to a cross for the crime of spreading the message of salvation — and thereby taking on responsibility for the sins of all people so they could be redeemed — Christ was interred in a tomb covered by the heavy stone slab. At dawn on Easter morning, mourners found the stone rolled away and the tomb empty, Hambright related.
“I think the pier and Neptune Park is a very central place for us to gather and wait to find that tomb empty on Easter morning,” Arvin said. “The sun comes up on the tip of Jekyll, it will come up right behind us, which is a beautiful sight.”
Some churches farther from the pier decide to contribute financially to help cover the cost of equipment and time setting it up, which allows 100% of the proceeds from tithes at the service to go toward a good cause. This year, that cause is MAP International, with all contributions from the service earmarked for Ukraine relief.
“Most of the churches do come together to plan and put that together,” Arvin said. “A lot of the churches don’t host their individual sunrise services because that’s something St. Simons Island does as a community. We celebrate the resurrection of our risen Lord together on Easter Sunday.”
While maybe a small thing in the grand scheme of things, Arvin added that she’s most looking forward to a three-piece brass section, which will play the music for a few hymns and music during offering collection.
“That is one thing I’m really excited about for this year’s sunrise service, is to sing ‘Jesus Christ is Risen Today,’ on the pier, to the tune of brass,” Arvin said. “I just think it’s going to be wonderful … to sing that with, hopefully, 1,000 of my closest friends on St. Simons Island, I think that’s something that’s going to be truly remarkable and special.”
Jekyll Island will host its own sunrise service tomorrow morning at 6:30 a.m. at Great Dunes Beach Park, said Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church Pastor Bert Cramer.
The four churches on the island will all come together for the service. Like St. Simons’ service, it’s also an old tradition.
“We’ve been doing it for year and years and years,” Cramer said.