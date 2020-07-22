The heat is certainly on — it is July in South Georgia, after all. And with temperatures soaring to the high 90s, there’s always an urge to seek a little relief.
Why not do that in the most palatable way possible — with a nice glass of summer wine. For Donna MacPherson, owner of Golden Isles Olive Oil, a certain tune by Nancy Sinatra always springs to mind when she thinks of the seasonality and freshness of these vinos.
“Strawberries cherries and an angel’s kiss in spring,
My summer wine is really made from all these things,
Take off your silver spurs and help me pass the time
And I will give to you summer wine
Mmm-mm summer wine,’” she hummed.
MacPherson’s shop, located in Redfern Village on St. Simons Island, is open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, as well as from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It serves up unique blends of its namesake — olive oils — on one side. On the other, there is space for cooking demonstrations, private tastings and gatherings. There’s also room to settle in for a bite and a glass selected from the shop’s impressive wine list that features bottles from around the world.
While MacPherson personally enjoys a variety of styles when it comes to wine, for the summer however, she often opts for simplicity.
“As we try to navigate through these complicated times, we like to focus on uncomplicated wines,” she said. “When we think of summer wines, we picture a refreshing chilled glass of something light and fruity.” To that end, MacPherson has shared a few of her faves, available by the glass at Golden Isles Olive Oil:
Fleurs de Prairie Rose — Provence, France
“Fleurs de Prairie” translates to “wildflowers,” and that name is spot on. This wine celebrates the fields of wisteria, lavender, poppy and sunflowers that blanket the region. It is sourced from select Provençal vineyards that dot the coastal wind-swept hillsides of the region. The Mediterranean elements of sun, wind, mild water stress and ocean combine to provide ideal conditions for grapes to ripen to the perfect balance of flavor and freshness.
“Crafted in the traditional Provençal style, Fleurs de Prairie is a pale salmon color with delicate flavors of strawberry, rose petals, and herbs. Its bright, refreshing acidity makes it a perfect companion with a meal or as an aperitif,” MacPherson said.
La Cala Vermentino — Sardinia, Italy
“La Cala” is the name of one of the loveliest stretches of coastline, which due to its particular violet hues, is also known as La Cala Viola. La Cala comes from Alghero, with soil rich in lime and clay and in an area strongly influenced by the sweeping salt-laden mistral winds. These elements, together with the vineyards’ location and exposure, enhance the savory and fruity expressions of this Vermentino.
The wine is a pale straw color, featuring tropical fruit, pear, apple and floral notes. The round palate offers fresh citrus mineral notes and a crisp finish.
“Vermentino wines are a versatile match for a wide array of appetizers and entrees, especially shellfish and seafood dishes,” she said.
Pie de Palo Viognier Mendoza — Argentina
MacPherson notes that this one requires a bit of explanation — a bit of a secret that only true “wine folks” will know.
“Some of the most intriguing wines associated with the white Viognier grape contain hardly any Viognier at all: in the Côte Rôtie appellation, wine must be made principally from the red Syrah grape, but up to 20 percent (often far less) can be of white Viognier,” she said.
“The practice of adding Viognier to Syrah began as a way of taming the very ripe, tannic reds of the hot Côte Rôtie (“roasted slope”), but it produced such incredible results that other countries, most notably Australia, have followed suit and are now producing excellent Shiraz-Viognier blends. French varietal Viognier (Condrieu, Château Grillet) is highly sought after and California makes supremely ripe examples.”
Even when vinified completely dry, MacPherson says, California Viognier is so intensely fruity and aromatic that you’ll have trouble convincing your palate that it’s not actually off-dry.
“For fans of New World Gewürztraminer and Riesling, this is a very good thing,” she said.
Petit Chenin Blanc Western Cape — South Africa
This wine is developed in a winery located on the slopes of the Helderberg Mountain in the heart of South Africa’s most famous wine region, Stellenbosch. It’s home to the famous Chenin Blanc and other premium award-winning wines.
These top-quality wines have received international acclaim with hundreds of awards and accolades over the last 21 years and are exported around the globe. “Ken Forrester’s philosophy has always been to create a range of handcrafted, individually made wines that suitably complement a wide variety of food styles and provide excellent value,” MacPherson said.
Conundrum Lodi — California
When this brand was born in 1989, the idea of blending wines was almost unthinkable. But that’s precisely what the Conundrum White did and it spawned a trend that is still a part of the wine world today. The inventive vintage’s exact blends remain under wraps. But it often includes Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon, Muscat Canelli and Viognier. “Conundrum White is amazingly versatile with intriguing tropical notes and natural acidity. It is also best served chilled,” she said.
Still Pond Confederate Peach — Arlington, Georgia
Often a favorite for MacPherson’s patrons is this unique offering from right here in Georgia. This peach flavored Muscadine Wine packs a major punch of Southern flavor. It can easily be paired with bold dishes like crawfish with mango salsa or delectable desserts.
But, at Golden Isles Olive Oil, they even take it one step further.
“We like to freeze some and make peach wine slushies. It is a perfect summer afternoon treat,” she said. “You can join us on our porch under the big oak tree, enjoy the summer breezes and a chilled glass of summertime.”