Summer will soon be sizzling in the Golden Isles. And along with the season’s arrival, so too comes a variety of activities — from productions to concerts — there’s plenty to keep both kids and adults entertained.
Many of those events are being served up by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities. The nonprofit, based in downtown Brunswick, offers a broad platform for artistic exploration. According to Heather Heath, executive director, says their summer programming is a prime way for them to connect with the public.
“I am excited for our summer lineup this year as it feels like we are back to normal with more events taking place over the summer. We have a full slate of fun summer theatre camps, the Penguins are performing in June, Apex Studio out of Jacksonville is returning in July and we are pleased to be able to offer some free films for the community,” she said.
“And we are bookending the summer with great concerts at Neptune Park – Michael Hulett on May 29th and very excited to bring Still Standing: A Tribute to Elton John on August 28th.”
The full list of programs, which are often updated, can be found at goldenislesarts.org. And Heath is hopeful that the community will step up once again to help them share the love of the arts.
“What we do, we do for our community and for the many visitors that come to Brunswick and the Golden Isles. Golden Isles Arts & Humanities offers a variety of events so folks should find something that will appeal to them,” she said.
• Summer Kickoff Concert: The fun begins with a Summer Kickoff Concert featuring local fave Michael Hulett. The singer and saxophonist will take center stage at 7 p.m. Sunday at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.
While he’s certainly a local celebrity, Hulett has also made national and regional waves by joining groups like the Four Tops and the Savannah Jazz All-Stars. His set list includes classic and modern jazz, soul, rock and pop.
Tickets are $15 for adults. Those 12 and under will be admitted for free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic supper along with chairs or blankets for seating.
• The Golden Isles Penguin Project: This annual program is certainly beloved by the community. It features a cast of talented actors with disabilities who always shine incredibly bright. They are supported by a dedicated group of mentors and staff.
This year, they have been working hard on Disney’s “High School Musical Jr.” Performances will begin at 7 p.m. June 16 and will continue through June 19. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee performance June 19. All shows are at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.
Tickets for GIAH members are $15 or adults and $10 for seniors. It’s $20 for adults and $15 for non-members seniors. Prices increase by $5 on the day of the performance. Student tickets are always $5 with ID.
• Theatre and Film Summer Camps for Kids: For students looking to keep their creativity flowing during the summer break, GIAH is hosting a number of day camps set to do just that.
It begins with Filmmaking Camp for ages 13 to 18. That will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20 to June 24.
Next up, will be the Magical Mystery Hat Tour for ages 6 and 7. It will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 27 and July 1.
Camp Create — Once Upon a Time, for ages 8 to 12, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 to 15. Summer Musical Theatre — Cinema Live!, which is for children ages 8 to 12, will be held July 18 through 22.
Finally, Camp Create will be held for ages 12 to 14 from July 25 to 29. All camps will be held at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.
Tuition is $225 per child. The cost increases by $25 after June 10. Reduced rates are offered for registration for multiple camps. For details or to enroll, visit goldenislesarts.org or email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
• The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged): The Apex Theatre from Jacksonville will return to offer a creative interpretation on all 37 of the bard’s tragedies, comedies and histories at a breakneck pace. The show will be staged at 7:30 p.m. July 30 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.
Tickets for GIAH members are $15 or adults and $10 for seniors. It’s $20 for adults and $15 for non-members seniors. Prices increase by $5 on the day of the performance. Student tickets are always $5 with ID.
• Still Standing: A Tribute to Elton John will close out the season at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Attendees can bring a picnic supper, lawn chair or blanket for seating. Tickets are $15 for adults and children ages 12 and under are free.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at goldenislesarts.org . They will also be available at the gate the night of each show. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.