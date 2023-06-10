It’s nearly summer in the Golden Isles, and there’s no better time to get some sunshine. For children and teens, there are plenty of options to have fun in a safe environment, with a spiritual center.
Veritas Shapes Ministries (VSM) offers a wide array of programs for young children and teens throughout the year, but during the summer the big things are skate and surf camps, says founder and Executive Director Doug Pearce.
On Mondays and Wednesdays through the first week of August, VSM-The Hub hosts skate camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s $35 per class. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the group meets at Jacksonville Beach for surf camp from 9 a.m. to noon. Surf camp costs $50 for the first class and $35 for subsequent classes. The additional $15 for the first class covers a rash guard for new surfers. Kids who don’t have a ride can take VSM’s passenger van from The Hub.
“The waves on the beach here are just weaker, the way the beach is set up, with the reefs and sandbars, and such,” Pearce said.
Pearce says they don’t offer weekly or monthly rates for the convenience of kids and parents, in case the kids don’t like the class or get sick and can’t make other classes.
While VSM is a ministry and its leaders are Christians, Pearce says the camps are open to all. Rather than immediately pull out the Bible, he said The Hub’s purpose is to provide an atmosphere that’s uplifting, encouraging and energetic in which young kids and teens can explore their interests.
“We want them to know we’re Christians by the way we treat and love them, not because we’re a Christian camp,” Pearce said.
Every time he goes to the beach, Pearce says he stops to take it all in and to thank God for providing such a beautiful place for people to enjoy. He doesn’t ask the kids to join him, he feels it’s better to lead by example at times. It’s ultimately about having fun in active and engaging sports.
“We want them to get away from the screens, be active and creative and show them they can do a lot more than they even know,” Pearce said. “You never know what will awaken a kid.”
The Hub also has a wide range of facilities for crafting surfboards and skateboards, and, indoor skate park, and a skating and surfing supplies shop, with more to come for those who want to get even deeper into the sports. Both are growing in popularity and recognition as respected athletic pursuits.
As an example, he pointed to Brantley County’s Jason Latham, who’s training to surf for American Samoa’s Olympic team.
Another option this summer is the Gathering Place, which brings a lot of speakers and musicians to the Golden Isles every summer.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the Gathering Place takes kids on outings to places all around the area. Tuesday One-Days are for middle schoolers and Thursdays are for high schoolers.
For high school kids, One-Days range from trips to Top Golf in Jacksonville and paintball in Yulee to a worship and movie night at the Gather Thrift + Café in Brunswick. Middle schoolers stay closer to home, participating in small-group games and learning about the Christian faith, with occasional beach days.
“Each One-Day is packed with time to build a community around Jesus as students come together for fun and faith formation,” the Gathering Place’s website reads.
Every Sunday, the Gathering Place holds a Main Event, bringing inspirational speakers and music to churches in the area.
“The Main Event is a free high-energy, non-denominational event that draws thousands of students throughout the summer on Sunday nights,” the organization’s website reads. “This is an event put on by students for students, filled with games, engaging music, skits and relevant gospel teaching. Gifted communicators share the powerful reality of a relationship with God on a weekly basis. You’ve got to experience it to believe it!”