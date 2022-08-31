Getting started in the restaurant business is always a gamble, but it’s one that’s paid off for Palmer Fortune.
He opened one in 2010 with famed chef John Belechak, Palmer’s Village Café, which serves typical breakfast and brunch fare — omelets, sandwiches, salads, burgers, etc. Another, called Porch, opened in 2018 in partnership with Mills Garwood.
Take the food from one and the name from the other and you have Fortune’s newest venture — Palmer’s Hot Chicken, located in Dallas, Texas.
“I was born in Dallas and spent my first 13 years on the planet in Texas,” Fortune said.
A lot’s happened since then, but the next relevant part of the story picks up in 2010, after settling in the Golden Isles and working several restaurant jobs. That year, his mentor, the late Bill Disque, suggested he open his own place in the old Dressner’s Café spot.
“Without Bill Disque, none of this would have happened,” Fortune said. “I don’t know where I’d be today. He’s the one who made the introduction and brought up the space for Palmer’s Café.”
The first year was slow, but every subsequent year has been busier and busier, says Robb Van Wie, longtime server at the café.
Things were no different at Porch when it opened in 2018, according to Stacy Nieman, a server at that establishment. While Palmer’s Village Café was set up to follow the success of Dressner’s, Porch was a new venture entirely.
You could get chicken on the island, he said, but not Nashville hot chicken. There’s a difference.
“The lore is, a guy named James Thornton Prince pretty much developed Nashville hot chicken years and years ago,” Fortune said. “They opened up the first Nashville hot chicken restaurant called Prince’s.”
Getting the taste just right took research, Fortune said. A lot of research, said Van Wie, who watched Fortune’s process of experimenting and traveling back and forth to his former home in Nashville to make sure everything lined up.
“It’s a cayenne-based heat. Authentic Nashville hot chicken is bone-in chicken served two-way. It’s a thigh and leg for dark or breast and wing for white,” Fortune said.
It was a niche left unfilled, and he figured as soon as people tried it, they’d see why the Golden Isles needed it. But if you ask, hardly any of the success of his three restaurants comes down to him alone.
“I’m addicted to risk,” Fortune admitted. “I’ll take some financial risk to open something, but it’s the people I work with, they do everything. And then the community of Glynn County that supported us. All the credit goes to our team and to the people of Brunswick and St. Simons Island.”
Nashville hot chicken was getting pretty popular across the country by that point, he said, and his hometown of Dallas was no exception.
“I had a weird dream that I was bussing tables at a Porch in Dallas, Texas,” Fortune said. “I hadn’t been back in 18 years. But, on one of our trips to Nashville, my wife said maybe just make a trip out of it before going back home. I met one person, that opened up a meeting with another person and here we are. That’s about it.”
It wasn’t hard to pin down a location in the booming Texas metropolis, and he had construction work done during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The name then became the issue. There was another restaurant called The Porch just down the road.
“My ego took over and we just called it Palmer’s,” Fortune said.
It formally opened up in October 2020.
“We literally built that restaurant during the shutdown, then we opened up Oct. 1. Oct. 20 of 2020, some crazy judge here in Dallas went back to 50% occupancy, so we had to go back to 50% occupancy. It was hard early on,” Fortune said.
Since then, the new location has been almost nothing but success. It was the exclusive Nashville hot chicken caterer for the Texas State Fair, the largest in the country. He briefly flirted with opening a second restaurant, but partway through the demolition process in a new building, decided he’d had enough opening new restaurants for the time being.
“If I could get rid of this one and move home tomorrow, I would,” Fortune said. “Not that it’s been unsuccessful, I just miss home and the people I worked with on St. Simons.”
But since moving his family into a home there at the beginning of the last school year they’ve come to like living there.
“I don’t want to say (we moved) permanently, because we have a couple of businesses in Glynn County, but our kids go to school in Dallas,” Fortune said. “I hope every restaurant owner on St. Simons Island can see what they’re blessed with.”
Having good food and filling an open niche is all well and good, but Fortune, going back to early comments, reiterated the importance of having a good customer base and staff who are invested in their work.
Van Wie and Neiman say he’s telling the truth. Of both locations, they said the crew is extremely close with each other and treats customers well, and patrons pick up on that.
“Everybody who works there feels a part of the restaurant,” said Van Wie. “Everybody tries to take care of what they’re doing, they’re preparing the food, cleaning the dishes, or preparing the pots and pans.”
Families can be tight-knit and still bicker, said Nieman, and that’s true of the workers at Porch.
“But I’m telling the truth when I say it’s very few and far between,” she said.
And this time of year, there’s plenty for families to get together and celebrate. It’s Labor Day weekend and college football season is kicking off. A great side to go with an end-of-summer barbecue is the collard greens served at both Porch and Palmer’s.
Barbecue Collard Greens
Ingredients
½ pound of bacon
2 onions, diced
1 quart apple cider vinegar
3 Tbsp brown sugar
1 Tbsp red pepper flakes
2 ½ Tbsp ham base
¾ quarts water
5 supermarket bags of collards
Directions: Render bacon, add onions and cook until translucent. Mix remaining ingredients together and add to rendered onions and bacon. Add water. Heat liquid to a simmer. Add collards one case at a time. Once collards are added, cook for three hours on medium-low heat. Mix with gloves every 20 minutes. Do not leave on high heat.