Kam Throckmorton has never been afraid to stand out in a crowd. And that’s not only because she’s 6’2.” The blond bombshell also embraces bold, bright hues and flashy prints that draws all eyes her way.
But it took years for Throckmorton to develop her signature confidence and style.
“I grew up thinking women should be small and not take up space, so my style is really an act of rebellion. I wear heels, bold colors, too much jewelry, basically anything that makes my heart beat fast,” she said.
“I never want anyone to think I don’t love my height so I celebrate it every chance I get. I have a 3-year-old daughter watching me, and I want her to grow up using clothes to express her style versus hiding a body part she doesn’t love.”
It’s that mindset she’s also brings to her business. Throckmorton began working as a fashion stylist in Atlanta 18 years ago. Her goal, then as it is today, is to help clients take the stress out of selecting outfits and creating their signature look.
“My degree is in social work, which I believe I use more than I would a degree in fashion because so much about how we dress starts with what’s in our minds,” she said.
“Style is so personal, I’ve dressed thousands of women, and I only have two clients who dress like me. The journey to find your style is ongoing, my style has changed drastically after becoming a mom and moving to St. Simons Island. My core style is the same but, I express it differently now that I am a mom and live in a casual and hot climate.”
As a stylist, Throckmorton goes into her clients’ homes and helps them conduct a closet “edit,” i.e. clearing out pieces that are not working anymore. To start, she asks them to consider what message they want to communicate to the world and they go from there.
“Every time you leave the house, you tell the world how you want to be treated. Every client has a ‘tell,’ so I always know if they love what they are wearing. It helps when we start with a closet edit because I can see their home, and how they decorate it,” she said.
“Usually, people feel more comfortable expressing their style with their decor because it’s private. I ask my clients to spend some time thinking about what they want their image to say about them and use that as the guide to how we build their wardrobe.”
And there’s no time like spring to engage in a little closet refresh. Throckmorton believes that spring is a great time for rebirth in all areas, and one’s closet is no different. But before the tossing and the subsequent shopping commences, she suggests taking a breather. There’s often plenty of gems that can be overlooked.
“Before you run out and buy this season’s latest trends, shop your closet. Could you pair a red dress you own with an on-trend color accessory, like a periwinkle shoe or yellow bag?” she said.
While pondering what can be saved, Throckmorton also suggests thinking about upcoming events — late spring and early summer is prime time for weddings and outdoor soirées.
“Is there a great skirt you could purchase and style a few different ways? A dress you already own that could have new life with some new accessories. The worst thing is to wait until the last minute and have to scramble to find something,” she said.
“Think about all areas of your life and your wardrobe needs and plan accordingly. Life is more fun in a great outfit, even the mundane tasks. If you see me in a great outfit at Harris Teeter, there is a good chance I wore that outfit just to go to the grocery store.”
In addition to breathing new life into existing pieces, Throckmorton also suggests packing up any decidedly winter items — boots, thick coats, flannels and sweaters. But while the threat of freeze has past, there are still some occasions where light layers may be in order.
“I love a vest or sleeveless blazer for spring. Switch out your darker color accessories for lighter colors. You can bring in spring shoes and accessories like sandals and bags in straw or canvas,” she said. “Look at trends for inspiration but don’t feel confined by them. It’s perfectly fine to skip ones that don’t suit your style.”
With that said, Throckmorton definitely feels that risks are often worth exploring. Sometimes stepping outside one’s comfort zone can be exhilarating … and a lot of fun.
“Getting dressed is something that we do every day. As adults, it’s sometimes the only part of our day where we can be creative. Taking inventory of what you have, what you wear and what you need is an important part of having a wardrobe that works for you. I have been in so many closets that were packed to the brim but with very few outfit options, just a ton of the same stuff,” she said.
“It’s frustrating to walk into a full closet and have nothing to wear. A well-curated wardrobe takes time and energy, but the payoff is you can enjoy getting dressed every day and you can present yourself to the world in an intentional way.”
The best advice she imparts is taking a moment to reflect on why a piece was purchased to begin with.
“If you are on the fence about a piece and not ready to let it go then challenge yourself to see how you can style it differently. If you can’t think of a scenario where you would be excited to wear it (even if it’s going to Harris Teeter) then let it go. Clothes should make you happy,” she said.