Beverley Spaeth has seen her fair share of sadness. But nothing compared to a black dog she met at Glynn County Animal Control Services in 2020.
The lab-mix was picked up as a stray and spent nearly a year in the facility. As the days ticked away, his prospects became bleak.
“Unfortunately, black dogs are the hardest dogs to adopt,” Spaeth said with a sigh. “They pick them up by the dozens around town.”
Spaeth knew a good bit about pets in general. She worked as a veterinary technician for 26 years. She also volunteered with Therapy Dogs International and has owned several therapy dogs herself.
After retiring, Spaeth decided to lend a hand to the animal control services, an organization that is always in need of help.
“They really do such a great job. They do everything they can to get those animals adopted. They even work with out-of-state adoption organizations because they’re more opportunities up North,” she said. “They hate having to put any animal down and every euthanasia day ... there’s not a dry eye in the place, I know. But they have to make space.”
On one of her trips, Spaeth’s friend suggested she pay a visit to one particular pooch.
“A friend who worked at animal control said, ‘You should see this dog.’ He was actually scheduled to be put to sleep because he had been there for a long, long time,” she said.
“I said, ‘OK I’ll go look at him.’ I walked back there and in front of me was the saddest dog I had ever seen in my entire life. This dog had completely given up on life. He’d just given up. He sat with his head in the corner. He didn’t think anyone loved him or wanted him.”
Spaeth had also experienced fairly recent heartbreak, losing two of her beloved therapy dogs. She still had a female dog named Sophie at home, but decided then and there that she was going to give this black dog a chance.
“It was so sad. It just made me cry ... and I’ve seen some sad things. He just needed a forever home, so I said as long as he gets along with my girl, that’s what I’ll give him,” she said.
Spaeth and her new fur baby, now called BJ, headed home. And by the end of the day, he and Sophie were the best of buds. However, it took a few weeks before he fully came out of his shell.
“He slowly realized that we loved him, and he wasn’t going back. It was around the end of 2020 so in the pandemic. We’d go for walks every day, my two dogs and I,” she said. “I would take him all different places. Everywhere we went, every person he met he just loved them.”
BJ became quite the local celebrity. And it wasn’t long before Spaeth started thinking about getting him certified as a therapy dog.
“I’ve been doing therapy dogs since 2003, and I’m the local evaluator. I was just thinking ... ‘He’s got to be a therapy dog,’” she said.
As such, he would be following his predecessor, Barkley, who passed soon before BJ arrived. He had traveled a long road with Spaeth, even visiting Orlando in the aftermath of the Pulse Nightclub shooting. In fact, he’s named for him — BJ which stands for “Barkley Junior.”
But Spaeth had become accustomed to training German shepherds. She’d never worked with a mixed breed, street dog before. Still, she decided to give it a try.
“It was a challenge,” she said with a grin, glancing at BJ. “He would just look at me like, ‘Yeah right. I don’t need these rules.’ He’s mostly lab though, so I figured out that his motivation was through the food, because you know labs are ruled by the stomach.”
It took quite a few sessions — many devoid of treats for BJ — but eventually the light bulb flicked on.
“He sat on the first try and I just gave him all kinds of praise ... all kinds of treats,” she said. “You could tell that he’d figured it out ... and after that, it was easy.”
Spaeth and BJ set about the rigorous therapy dog training program. Eventually, she felt he was ready. They found an evaluator in Thomasville (since she cannot evaluate her own dog) and took BJ to test.
“We went over there, and he passed his test with flying colors,” she said. “It was right before Thanksgiving that he tested then he went to his first visit just before Christmas 2021. He’s been visiting ever since.”
And BJ has become a rock star within the therapy dog community. He keeps busy stopping in to cheer up patients and staff at the Camden hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System.
“He always makes a beeline to the person who needs him most,” she said with a proud smile. “He always knows.”
BJ has even changed the hearts and mind of some staff members.
“There was one nurse who was afraid of dogs, she’d been bitten as a child so she was super scared of him. And of course, he just wanted to get to her and love her. Over a few weeks, we would keep coming in, and she got comfortable enough to touch him,” she said. “Now, he goes to her first thing, and she just loves on him. She’s the first one he greets.”
As BJ is leading by example, Spaeth is also trying to spread the good word about adopting a “street dog.”
“If you’re looking for your lifetime friend, go to animal control. Go to the Humane Society. There are so many dogs who just need someone to love them. That’s all they want,” she said.