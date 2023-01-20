With the sporadica chill in the air, many have been turning to the comfort of piping hot stew. For those firing up the pots in Coastal Georgia, that often means one thing — Brunswick stew.

The hearty mix of meats and veggies can warm the most bitter chill. And it’s been doing just that for locals since the 1800s. But as it bears the city’s namesake it’s also something that is proudly embraced, so much so that an annual event — the Brunswick Rockin Stewbilee — has been celebrating for well over a decade.

