With the sporadica chill in the air, many have been turning to the comfort of piping hot stew. For those firing up the pots in Coastal Georgia, that often means one thing — Brunswick stew.
The hearty mix of meats and veggies can warm the most bitter chill. And it’s been doing just that for locals since the 1800s. But as it bears the city’s namesake it’s also something that is proudly embraced, so much so that an annual event — the Brunswick Rockin Stewbilee — has been celebrating for well over a decade.
Like so many others, the event had a bit of a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic but is now returning to Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28. Stew cooking teams will be serve up their best versions of the time-honored recipe. Entertainment and vendors will also be on hand.
In the meantime, enjoy these fun facts about this dish:
• Two cities claim to be the origin of Brunswick stew — Brunswick County, Va. and Brunswick, Ga. For our part, the legend says that the first pot was cooked up in 1898.
• Speaking of that pot, the original is on display at Mary Ross. Check it out at the stew fest.
• The first pot of stew was said to be brewed up on St. Simons Island.
• Original recipes often incorporated various wild game, including squirrel or rabbit — meaning that it was basically a “toss what you got into the pot” kind of recipe.
• The Brunswick Stewbilee began in 1999.
• In 2008, the event featured two days worth of activities including being headlined by disco great KC and the Sunshine Band.
• Other performers who’ve appeared include the B-52’s and Blues Traveler.
• The fest was scaled back in 2009 due to the historic economic downturn.
• In 2017, the event was moved from October to January following Hurricane Irma.