How much do you trust God? Do you trust Him enough to fully obey Him no matter what? Do you believe that He will always be good for His promises and word? I love to read about heroes of the Christian faith — men and women who truly trusted to believe God with all of their heart. The men and women who make the biggest difference in the world are not those who try hard, but those who “trust fully” their Father in Heaven.

Abraham was truly such a person. We are introduced to him in the 12th chapter of Genesis. Humanity had made a mess of God’s creation, completely rebelling against God and even seeking to build a tower to heaven to “make a name for themselves.” God scattered the people and their languages, and yet His plan of redemption was not foiled. God had a plan to start again with one man through whom He would build a nation (Israel) that would ultimately bring blessing to the entire world (through Jesus).

More from this section

Frederica holds Field Day

Frederica holds Field Day

Students from kindergartners to upper school students participated in a field day Friday at Frederica Academy. There was more to it than competition, however, as the lower school students took time to jump and spring around in a bounce house. Students got out of school early Friday with ever…