How much do you trust God? Do you trust Him enough to fully obey Him no matter what? Do you believe that He will always be good for His promises and word? I love to read about heroes of the Christian faith — men and women who truly trusted to believe God with all of their heart. The men and women who make the biggest difference in the world are not those who try hard, but those who “trust fully” their Father in Heaven.
Abraham was truly such a person. We are introduced to him in the 12th chapter of Genesis. Humanity had made a mess of God’s creation, completely rebelling against God and even seeking to build a tower to heaven to “make a name for themselves.” God scattered the people and their languages, and yet His plan of redemption was not foiled. God had a plan to start again with one man through whom He would build a nation (Israel) that would ultimately bring blessing to the entire world (through Jesus).
In Genesis 12, God called Abraham to follow him. Next to Jesus, Abraham may be the most important man in the Bible. A study in his life is a study of great faith and the great redemptive plan of God — God’s great plan to restore man back into fellowship with himself. Right here with this man, God is going to start the process of reaching back out to man and pulling him out of the hopeless mess of sin.
Abraham not only begins the redemption story, but he also serves as an example to every person who seeks to walk with God by faith. God’s word tells us, “By faith, Abraham when called to go to a place he would later receive as his inheritance, obeyed, and went, even though he did not know where he was going. For he was looking forward to the city with foundations whose architect and builder is God.” (Heb. 11:8, 10).
When God reached out to Abraham, he told him to “leave his country, his family, and his Father’s house” to go to a land that God would show Him. God gave him some incredible promises in that the Lord would make Abraham’s name great, make him into a great nation, and bring blessing to the world. It was still a huge step of faith. Abraham had not been a man of faith in the Lord. He had most likely worshipped pagan gods up to this point, but now this very personal God was reaching out and revealing Himself to Abraham — and his requests were huge. God asked Abraham to leave behind his familiarity (country), his former identity (his people and family), and his security (his father’s house). That truly is asking someone to leave it all behind.
Notice God did not come to Abraham with a list of commands, but rather a list of promises. Abraham was being called into radical trust and obedience, but was promised that God would meet his step of faith with blessing and inheritance. God was willing to do some incredible things to Abraham, in him, and through him. Abraham obeyed God and took steps of obedience. He was not perfect throughout the process, even making some poor decisions in an attempt to help God. In the end however, he modeled for us a person who steps out in faith to trust God. His life has made an eternal difference in billions of people throughout the world. God uses people who live by faith.
I desire to take great steps of faith. I long to live in trust and obedience to my Heavenly Father. What about you? It is truly the people who fully trust God that are the ones who are most used by God. My the Lord give you the faith to leave behind the former ways of comfort and familiarity that might hold you back, and allow you to step into the future by faith. He promises to meet us, bless us, and use us for His glory if we learn to walk in faith and obedience. And that’s the Word.