Stem cell treatment rejuvenates whole body

Nancy Singletary believes in embracing life, living to its fullest. A highly active individual, she can frequently be found at her local gym, where she participates in one or two challenging yoga classes per day.
But she had a secret. While outwardly Singletary appeared the picture of health, inwardly she was fighting a battle against chronic pain.
“I have osteoarthritis and I lived my life on a pain scale of 1-10. I fluctuated between a seven and 10. Seven means you do nothing and deal with it, eight means you take the anti-inflammatories or Tylenol, which I didn’t like doing. I hate taking medicine,” she said.
“Nine means you put heat to it, wherever the pain is … and 10 is where you do everything and you take the pain medicine.”
While her yoga practice helped ease the pain, it was always waiting for her when she rolled up her mat.
“Yoga really helped. That’s why I’d go so often … twice a day if I possibly could,” she said. “It was when I felt the best.”
Singletary had more or less resigned herself to the fact that, outside of the yoga room, she would simply have to live with her pain.
That was she received a message from Heller Healthcare in Brunswick. The text extended an invitation to the practice’s monthly seminar, where they offer lunch and an informational program on the practice’s treatment plans.
At first, Singletary wasn’t buying it.
“I had a bad attitude about it. But I just figured well I’ll go and get to see the country club and get a free lunch,” she said.
So, she went. The program proved to be much more than Singletary ever expected. Heller staff outlined the stem cell procedure the office offers, as well as the impressive results that patients have seen.
By the end of the lunch, Singletary was ready to sign-up. She arranged a consultation with Dr. Jen Heller to learn more about what could be done.
After determining she was a prime candidate for stem cell therapy, Singletary decided to explore payment options.
“It is expensive of money if you look at it from a purely monetary perspective but when you look at the benefit you receive, it’s really not,” she said.
While insurance doesn’t cover the cost of stem cell therapy, Singletary’s medical share plan from Christian Healthcare Ministries did.
“One of their executives had debilitating arthritis and he did stem cell therapy and they watched his miraculous recovery so they decided to start covering it,” she said. “But from the moral perspective, the stem cells had to come from a healthy baby and mother.”
That is precisely the type of stem cells that the practice uses. Heller Healthcare uses Human Umbilical Cord Tissue (HUCT) stem cells, which are derived from the consented, donated umbilical cords from healthy mothers who birthed healthy babies. The amount of stem cells from a newborn’s umbilical cord are a million times greater and the cells are thousands of times more potent than stem cells taken from an aged body. This also makes it a less-invasive treatment with fewer steps since a person’s own stem cells are not harvested from their body.
“I really couldn’t believe that they would cover it but they do,” she said. “But it’s much better than having to pay $200,000 later for a hip replacement.”
Singletary decided to go big and have injections from head to toe, targeting every one of her problem areas.
The injections themselves are a quick, basically painless, outpatient procedure performed in Heller Healthcare’s office. Within 20 hours, the cells attach to the inflamed and degenerated tissue, double and start the regenerative process. This doubling process of continues for three to four months to change and regenerate the joints, arthritis and tissue. At the end of that time, new, healthy tissue has formed and replaced the degenerated tissue.
Singletary, like other patients, also followed up with chiropractic and massage treatments that enhanced her results.
“This is a tremendously wonderful practice. And it’s not just chiropractic and it’s not just stem cells … it’s the massage too. Dr. Jen has taught the massage therapists what stem cell patients need so it goes deeper,” she said.
“I’m just very impressed with the office and the staff here. It all flows so well together.”
Within four weeks of her injections, Singletary already had an entirely new lease on life. No longer does she live her life confined with her daily seven to 10 pain scale.
“I do still have some pain but it’s nothing like it was and it’s really not been that long. I’m 90 percent pain free now and the full effects don’t show until four months,” she said.
“I would tell people who are considering it — don’t wait. Don’t live in pain because this is the real deal. I feel like a teenager again.”