When Suzanna Hughes met Phillip Walker, there was an immediate connection. After getting to know one another, the two learned they shared a passion – golfing – and ventured to the course for their first date. But after spending time together on the links, the two also realized they had something else in common – chronic pain.
Both Hughes and Walker had enjoyed athletic, active lifestyles in their youth. And, overtime, the wear and tear seemed to catch up with them.
“I played basketball. I was a point guard, so my hands have always been pretty strong but there are other things that come along with that ... like pain. I remember playing and my coaches telling me ‘you’re going to feel that when you get older.’ I thought ‘yeah, right,’” Hughes laughed.
But as years passed, she realized they were right.
“Things started to creep in. I thought, ‘oh this must be it,’” she said.
Walker had a similar experience.
“I was athletic growing up. I had some injuries and made some bad choices with my body ... really not taking care of it,” he recalled.
Both explored chiropractic care as a way of alleviating their pain. Hughes, in fact, was a patient of Dr. Jennifer Heller’s prior to joining her staff.
“That’s actually how it started ... I was a patient, then applied for a job,” the licensed massage therapist said.
Over their individual courses of treatment, the two found relief, however, Hughes knew there were more options available.
Heller’s facility, located at 208 Scranton Connector in Brunswick, offers a multitude of procedures including the latest in regenerative medicine.
In addition to chiropractic and massage, the practice offers an anti-arthritis program, degenerative joint care treatment, holistic pain management options, hormone optimization and even nutritional planning. But one of the most popular treatment modalities is stem cell therapy.
Heller Healthcare utilizes Human Umbilical Cord Tissue (HUCT) stem cells, which are derived from the consented, donated umbilical cords from healthy mothers who birthed healthy babies. Since beginning the treatments, Heller has seen remarkable results with patient-after-patient sharing success stories.
Being a massage therapist at Heller Healthcare, as well as a hands-on part of their patient treatment plans, Hughes has seen firsthand the amazing life changing results their patients have had with their stem cell therapy.
Each day, after providing her patients with their massage therapy, helping them relieve their pain, Hughes would spend hours icing her hands to recover herself. She knew her career literally relies on her hands and she needed to stop putting it off and take action. She shared her thoughts with Walker, and suggested he join her. After careful consideration, she and Walker decided to make the investment and have stem cell therapy themselves.
Hughes had injections in her hands while Walker’s low back was treated. It wasn’t long before the two were added to the list of those patients whose lives were changed by stem cell therapy.
“It was almost immediate. I noticed that I just wasn’t thinking about my back pain. It was something that had just always been there before,” Walker said.
“I think that — and I’ve seen this with my patients — when you’re in pain, you’re not really yourself. You can’t be fully present. I think that was how it was for me … but after the treatment, I was able to really focus on other things,” Hughes said.
The two had the treatment at the end of 2019. Over the following months, their lives improved immeasurably and their pain is a thing of the past. Now, they are quick to grab their clubs and hit the golf course without worrying about the repercussions of playing 18 holes.
“It used to be that I would have to take three days off after playing golf. It’s completely different now. We’re lucky that we both remember what it was like before and can remind one another of how far we’ve come,” Walker said, smiling at his better half.
Hughes returned the smile and nodded.
“I think that emotionally it’s such an awesome thing. We’re able to focus more on other areas of our lives and what we love to do. For me, that’s golf, yoga and massage therapy. It has truly been a game changer,” she said.