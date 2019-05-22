052219_ligon
Submitted by William Ligon

Sen. William Ligon announced the winners of the 2019 National Day of Prayer Essay Contest. All high school students in the third senate district were invited to participate. Students were asked to write at least 500 words to “Describe Times, Both Past and Present, When American Government Leaders Turned to Prayer and How They Encouraged Citizens to Join Them.” First place prize went to James Ian Carpenter, an 11th-grade student at Brunswick High School. Carpenter, who came in second in the 2018 contest, was determined to try once more and was amply awarded with a $300 check for his first place finish. Parker Schoenauer, a ninth-grade student at Frederica Academy, won second place and received a check for $200. Alyssa Santiago of Brantley County High School won third place and receive her check for $100.Pictured are Parker Schoenauert, Sen. William Ligon and James Ian Carpenter.

