In the late 1990s, the times, they were a changin.’ New technology was emerging at every turn with a fledgling World Wide Web taking the globe by storm.
But for many, accessing these innovations was challenging. Learning how to properly use this new equipment in the workplace was even more so. That’s precisely why one organization formed in Brunswick in 1996.
The STAR Foundation was founded by sisters Katie Orrel and Ellen Murphy after they became concerned about the growing number of jobs that required this new knowledge. Many of the adults in the community did not have this experience or any way to learn. So Orrel and Murphy approached the Brunswick Housing Authority with the offer to teach a computer literacy class for those in public housing. This would give them a leg up when searching for higher paying jobs.
In the years since, the program has continued, evolving with the ever-changing advancements. Now known as STAR of Coastal Georgia, it’s continuing the mission with executive director Markisha Butler at the helm. And she says the nonprofit’s services are needed now more than ever before.
“STAR is celebrating 26 years of transformational change, as we discuss workforce development on a local and regional level, it is evident more now than ever that STAR can continue to provide much-needed programming to prepare individuals in our community with workplace competencies, technical abilities, financial stability, and life skills they need to meet the challenges of today’s workforce,” Butler said.
“We have provided individuals with hope in themselves, belief in their capabilities, growth in their lives and success in their futures. In the last year, we have expanded our programs to teens and seniors (55 and older).”
But in order to keep their schedules running, they have to have funding. Butler stresses that the community’s support has proven to be critical to the nonprofit’s success. Over the years, STAR has developed a solid support system with a dedicated board and an army of volunteers. Donations from the community, however, are truly its driving force.
“In effort to continue to make a strong impact and expand our programs even more, we need financial support. Your financial support stays 100% within the community; no matter the amount, enables us to promote self-sufficiency amongst the unemployed and underemployed in our community, enriching our local workforce and improving local quality of life for us all,” she said.
One of the ways that the community, staff and volunteers bring all of these resources together is through the program’s annual fundraiser. Held in the late spring, the event is a celebration of the season and the service STAR provides.
“The STARgazing Low Country Boil is in its third year. STARgazing Low Country Boil is the kickoff event to summer on Friday, May 19th, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will experience a 360-degree view at Village Creek Landing with socializing under the starry skies, enjoying live music by Hot Banana Coffee Duo, refreshing cocktails and mouth-watering low country boil provided by Mr. Shucks Seafood,” she said.
“The night will culminate with an entertaining ‘king of the crazy pants’ contest for the gentlemen in the brightest garb as vie for the coveted title (currently held by Maurice Butler). Attendees will also be able to show additional support by purchasing raffle tickets for some awesome prizes.”
This year’s event will continue the tradition of celebrating the organization’s history in the community while looking toward the future.
“STAR is intentional with the expansion of programs to better our workforce. As we think about workforce development, we must reimage our workforce. By training individuals who are justice impacted, encouraging women to seek non-traditional occupations, and reaching those who have untapped talent, we are then able to build our workforce pipeline and ultimately better our community,” she said. “Workforce development is a critical issue in the Golden Isles, and many local nonprofits, businesses, and civic organizations collaborate to ensure the local workforce is able to thrive.”