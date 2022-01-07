Like many professionals, Markisha Butler’s foundation for success was laid when she was just a child. As a little girl, she spent many formative years with her great Marie Davis, a dedicated beautician, who also served as her mentor.
“It was a lifetime of instruction and inspiration: to get up early, work hard, be somebody and never ‘be common.’ There was nothing she held in lower esteem than ‘being common,’” she remembered with a laugh. “If you got called ‘common,’ you knew to self-correct immediately and permanently.”
Davis’ guidance inspired Butler to go on to graduate from Brunswick High School, then earn both bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as a doctorate in education. Since that time, she’s served in leadership roles in workforce, economic development and labor training positions with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, WorkSource Coastal, Brunswick Job Corps and Coastal Pines Technical College.
Most recently, Butler stepped into the executive director position of the STAR Foundation, taking the reins from Kyajuana Gilbert in September.
“It’s been great. I’ve been very fortunate to have the support of my predecessor, Kyajuana, and Donna Davis, the board chair, as well as the full board. We are in a unique position where we can be as creative as we need to be to meet the workforce demands of this community,” she said.
It’s a course that the nonprofit began charting 25 years ago when it was founded by Ellen Murphy, and Katie and Wally Orrel. It began by extending computer training to public housing residents. Today, the STAR Foundation has expanded to offer a wide-ranging, holistic approach to employment readiness.
That can take the shape of their Office Professionalism Program, the Employment Readiness Program, Career Bootcamps or its Financial Literacy Workshops.
“We work to help the whole person, as well as the family unit. It’s not just about the individual participant — we link the entire family to resources that can help,” Butler said. “That’s why our community partnerships are so vital in order to get them the help they need and help them meet their goals.”
Davis, STAR’s board chair, says they also are able to offer new courses as needed.
“We are able to pivot to offer whatever community needs. We’ve been very fortunate that we’re able to turn on a dime, that’s been especially key during COVID,” she said.
That includes being able to offer a mix of in-person and online program. And, Butler adds, soon they will be sharing another workshop aimed at helping those who may have aged out of the workforce to gain or recover computer skills.
“Our Senior Stars Workshop is a two-day introductory computer workshop for 13 individuals who are 55 and up in Camden and Glynn Counties,” Butler explained. “We will introduce and familiarize individuals with the basic skills needed to use computers and technology efficiently and effectively.”
Of course, in order to continue offering this programming, the organization needs funds. While they are able to obtain grants, that doesn’t quite cover all of the costs. To do that, STAR Foundation hosts annual events, including its popular gala which is slated to return.
“We are excited to share that our annual gala fundraiser, Catch a Rising Star, is returning on Jan. 21. We’ve held this one for 25 years ... up until last year, when we had to pivot again,” Davis said with a laugh. “We weren’t able to do that with COVID. But were able to have another event outside in the fall at Village Creek Landing.”
This year’s event, which commemorates STAR’s 25th anniversary, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island. Tickets $140 each or $250 per couple. Entertainment will be provided by the Sounds of Motown band. The dress is formal with black tie being optional.
“It is such a great night with a band, dancing and hors d’oeuvres by Halyards. We also have a live auction with only five fabulous items. It’s a great time and the proceeds go to help fund our teachers ... without them we wouldn’t have a program,” Davis said.
“This event is ultra important to our ability to carry on next year and every year going forward. The need is stronger and bigger than what we’re able to do without it. It’s so important, not only to the STAR Foundation, but also for training and better equipping the workforce. It’s also important to help families, as well as the restaurants and small businesses who need trained employees.”
For tickets and sponsorship information, visit STARfoundation.org or call 912-554-0540.